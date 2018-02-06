In most cases, tonsil stones are caused from a lack of good oral hygiene. If bacteria and fungi have been able to thrive and there is nothing there to fight them off, they will feed on dead cells, mucus and other debris found in the crypts of the tonsils.

Whatever is left over from their feeding will calcify to form tonsil stones.

The stones can caused a number of discomforts and problems, however they are unlikely to cause anything serious, like choking. Some of the symptoms you’re likely to experience are; seriously bad breath; swelling of the tonsils/gums; difficulty swallowing; pain when swallowing; ear pain; and further infection

Now it’s not likely that all of these symptoms all at once (in fact the stones may go unnoticed) but with their possibility, it’s easy to understand why those affected would want them removed.

Some of the most effective methods are; salt water gargle (removal/prevention); water pik (removal); dental irrigation syringe (removal); oral probiotics (prevention); and apple cider vinegar gargle (prevention/aiding symptoms).

