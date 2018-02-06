– KONE India opens a larger Office in Coimbatore

– The only elevator company to be ranked as one of the World’s 100 Most Innovative Companies by Forbes for the 6thconsecutive year

– New Office to enhance convenience &service levels to existing customers and handle growing potential in Tamil Nadu

– Today company offers Sales & Service Network across 40 + locationspan India

– KONE, a global leader in the elevator and escalator industry, has been recognized as one of the best employers in the world by business magazine Forbes. KONE ranked as 73rd in the Global 2000: World’s Best Employers list.

KONE, a global leader in the Elevator and Escalator Industry, today announced the Opening of its largerOffice at Coimbatore, Tamil Nadu. It was inaugurated by Mr. Amit Gossain, Managing Director, KONE India. This investment is to enhance the service level to both its existing Customer base and gear up for the approaching growth.

“KONE India aims to bring its quality services closer to its Customers in Coimbatore and it is a very important market for us and this new office is in accordance with our strategy to boost our Customer reach deeper and ensure a stronger customer connect inTamil Nadu” says Mr. Amit Gossain, Managing Director, KONE Elevators India.

We understand the demands and the changing trends of urbanization, we believe that we have a great potential toadd value to our customers and society at large. It would in turn make contribution to rising livingstandards, in the most sustainable ways.

KONE has entered into an agreement with IBM, which will further help KONE to harness the potential of digitalization and innovate New Solutions. Using IBM’s Watson IoT Cloud Platform KONE aims to improve and integrate existing service operations around the world. These new services will range from solutions which improve People Flow in buildings and new smart building applications; to others that advance the speed, reliability and safety, for elevator maintenance, remote monitoring and servicing, minimizing the downtime.

About KONE

At KONE, our mission is to improve the flow of urban life. As a global leader in the elevator and escalator industry, KONE provides elevators, escalators and automatic building doors, as well as solutions for maintenance and modernization to add value to buildings throughout their life cycle. Through more effective People Flow®, we make people’s journeys safe, convenient and reliable, in taller, smarter buildings. In 2017, KONE had annual net sales of EUR 8.9 billion, and at the end of the year over 55,000 employees. KONE class B shares are listed on the Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd. in Finland.

www.kone.com

About KONE in India

KONE’s presence in India dates back to 1984 and today it is the leading elevator company in India. Based in Chennai, KONE India serves customers all over the country through its 40+ branches and provides sustainable People Flow™ solutions for India’s rapidly growing cities. It employs about 4100 + people in the country.

KONE’s production unit in Chennai produces elevators for the Indian market as well as for Bangladesh, Nepal and Sri Lanka. The production unit also manufactures components for modernization projects in other Asian-Pacific markets such as Australia, Korea, Singapore and Malaysia. Chennai also has a training centre where KONE’s installation engineers and field mechanics are trained to meet KONE India’s strong reputation for high quality and uncompromised safety, as well as the expectations of Indian customers, when installing and maintaining elevators and escalators.KONE’s global technology and engineering centre is a testing and research hub, which supports the latest technology and development of future KONE solutions.

KONE contributes to sustainable urban development with eco-efficient solutions that offer energy savings in buildings and deliver the best user experience. KONE is a pioneer in developing Eco-efficient™ solutions. KONE along with the KCF (KONE Centennial Foundation) supports the social development of a local community in Chennai in collaboration with Rotary Club of Madras.

www.kone.in