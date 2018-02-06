Prima Leisure made a storming introduction directly to the industry at the NEC in October. Established in 2017 as a sister brand to Bailey Caravans, Prima is the next step to grow an already industry-leading after-sales service. In the past two years, Bailey Parts has developed from an efficient OEM parts service into a stand-alone commercial company with over 16,000 products including leisure equipment and accessories sold directly to consumers as well as trade.

Taking inspiration from a 1970s Bailey caravan model, the Prima name has been resurrected to offer a clean slate to appeal to all caravan and motorhome owners. The Prima philosophy is to “take us with you” on any journey, however big or small.

The brand proposition is to provide fresh design and quality on par with brand leaders, at a keener price point. Prima’s flagship product, Prima Air Awnings, are a patent-pending design developed in the UK with industry experts.

Prima also partners with trusted brands, stocking the likes of Dometic and Thetford and specially selected ranges from Cadac, Outwell, Thule, Regatta, and Crocs.

The company is rapidly driving sales through new bricks and mortar stores and a bespoke e-commerce website which has seen double-digit growth in the past 12 months.

Prima Leisure is aiming to be the industry’s one-stop leisure accessories shop by offering:

– First class online shopping experience

– Click and collect at numerous physical locations across the UK

– Same day dispatch and next day delivery options on all in-stock products online

– Large selection of after-market accessories

– Big brands as well as unique Prima products, including air awnings.

– Prima allows customers to shop when and where they choose; online and in retail stores, ensuring every purchase is an easy and enjoyable experience, however it is made.

Online shopping

All 16,000 products are available to browse and purchase online, with same day dispatch available on in-stock items. Bailey customers can search for parts by the make and model of their van.

Retail Store Network

Prima stores are carefully maintained shopping environments and customers can expect top-notch customer service from shop-floor staff. There are now seven Prima retail stores, with sustained expansion planned throughout 2018 and beyond. The flagship Prima store is located just off the M4/M5 interchange at Bailey Parts and Accessories’ fulfilment warehouse; an ideal stopover location for holiday-makers on their way to the South West and Wales. The adjoining warehouse provides instant availability on thousands of parts and accessories and we have an experienced technical team on-site.

New Prima stores were opened in summer 2017 at key motorway service stations at Medway on the M2, Exeter on the M5, and at Brean Leisure Park. Prima also partners with caravan dealers to establish Prima concessions at their premises. This generates greater footfall, a broader offering and additional revenues for dealerships, as well as a more holistic and enjoyable customer shopping experience. Partners include Chipping Sodbury Caravans, Bristol Caravans and Alan Kerr.

Our online store and growing retail network stock a growing range of leisure and camping products, including clothing, entertainment systems, awnings and tents, barbecues and kitchenware, pet accessories, soft furnishings.

Other Prima services available to order include embroidery customisation on over 150 products and bespoke caravan upholstery in partnership with Sofa.com

Further information is available at https://www.primaleisure.com/