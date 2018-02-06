Horra Wins “The Movers of Time Awards”

Horra fashion accessories was awarded “The Most Promising New Watch Brand”

promoting and advocating the “Make in India” initiative at The Movers of Time Awards

2018 by Tradepost magazine. The Movers of Time Awards honors remarkable

contributors to the watch industry for ten years now. Horra is 100% sourced and made

in India contributing to the tremendous growth of the local watch-making industry. This

brand has uniquely trendy watch designs and value for money.

Tradepost is the watch industry's premier publication. They are also the organizers of

Samaya Bharti (19th India International Watch and Clock Fair). 18 editions of the same

have been held so far, with Indian and Foreign companies, from the watch and clock

sectors and related ancillary and service industries.

Parimal Mehta, Founder of Horra and Executive Director, received the award and

said: "It is an honor and a privilege to be recognized by the pillars of the watch industry.

Horra, continues to raise the bar, meeting customers’ ever-growing expectations for

quality and trendy products and delivering delight seamlessly both on retail and e-tail.

We aspire to be at cutting edge of fashion”.

About Horra:

“HORRA” in Spanish means ‘time’. It spells panache, perfection & novelty. The most

significant element of vogue, with fresh concepts, classy embellishments, deep textures

& vibrant colours, our designs are fabricated to express the verve of fashion. There is a

colour for every mood and a style for every occasion! Accentuating the timing for every

fashion as well as the beauty of every creation into an elite feeling of divine indulgence,

we bring to you an exclusive range of flawlessly styled bags and watches.

Horra redefines the idea of a luxurious experience that is fresh and vibrant yet

affordable! Handcrafted with precision, offering the latest trends and vogueish style in

each of our products and fabricating fashion that is the perfect combination of style,

quality and craftsmanship. Horra brings to you perfection in every piece, ensuring that

every accessory is curated to offer you a lavishly designed experience, styled to suit

your every mood.

To know more about Horra, Visit:www.horraluxury.com/

