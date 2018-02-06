A report by Transparency Market Research expects the global market for gummy vitamins to rise at a steady CAGR of 5.2% during the period between 2017 and 2025. Expanding at this rate, the market will likely become worth US$4.17 bn by 2025 from US$2.68 bn in 2016.

Report Overview @ https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/gummy-vitamins-market.html

Gummies are dietary supplements which were originally meant for children not wanting to ingest pills. Soon enough, not just did they gain popularity among children but also among adults because of their visual appeal and also because of the fact that they are consumable easily. Apart from those, there are other factors too serving to stoke market growth such a variety of products having different taste, shape, and color.

“Increase in awareness campaigns regarding preventive care, rising consumer demand for gummy vitamins owing to diversity in taste and shape, rising instances of undernourishment and malnutrition children in developing countries, and advent of novel gummy vitamins products based on organic formulations by key players has also had a positive impact on the growth of the global gummy vitamins market,” adds the lead analyst of the report.

Request for Sample Copy of Report @ https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=S&rep_id=31889

However, risk and side effects related to overconsumption of gummy form of vitamins is the major restraining factor for growth of gummy vitamins market. However, increasing interest in extending life expectancy has led to rising demand for dietary supplement among consumers.

Single vitamin and multivitamins are the two main types of gummy vitamins sold in the market. Of the two, the multivitamins account for a substantial share in the market due to the rapid uptake of multivitamins supplements and also on account of the development of new formulations of gummy vitamins, having different tastes and shape.

Geographically, the key segments of the global gummy vitamins market are North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Middle East and Africa. Of them, Asia Pacific is predicted expand at maximum pace by registering a CAGR of 3.8% in the forecast period on the back of a robust demand for vitamin and dietary supplements from developing countries in the region. The demand in the region, in turn, is being generated by enormous investments by public and private sectors to generate awareness about the usefulness of gummy vitamins in overcoming vitamins deficiency in children and adolescents.

Request a Brochure of the Report @ https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=B&rep_id=31889

Some of the prominent players in the global gummy vitamins market are ABH Labs, LLC, Boli Naturals LLC, Vitakem Nutraceutical Inc., Ferrara Candy Company, Gimbal Brothers, Inc., Bayer AG, Melrob Group, Makers Nutrition, LLC, Santa Cruz Nutritionals, Nutra Solutions USA, Contract NUTRA, Ernest Jackson, F. Hunziker + Co AG, Softigel, and Sirio Pharma.

Bayer AG, among them, held a sway over the gummy vitamins market in 2016 on account of its dominant share. Reasons behind its market-leading position are its range of products, including targeted multivitamins aimed for all age groups, its higher allocation on product development, and solid geographic outreach. Other keen players in the market too are expending money on product development to come up with gummies of different shapes, taste, and color, in order to drive greater sales.

Enquiry for discount on this report @ https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=D&rep_id=31889

About Us

Transparency Market Research (TMR) is a market intelligence company, providing global business information reports and services. Our exclusive blend of quantitative forecasting and trends analysis provides forward-looking insight for thousands of decision makers. TMR’s experienced team of analysts, researchers, and consultants, use proprietary data sources and various tools and techniques to gather, and analyze information. Our business offerings represent the latest and the most reliable information indispensable for businesses to sustain a competitive edge.

Each TMR syndicated research report covers a different sector – such as pharmaceuticals, chemicals, energy, food & beverages, semiconductors, med-devices, consumer goods and technology. These reports provide in-depth analysis and deep segmentation to possible micro levels. With wider scope and stratified research methodology, TMR’s syndicated reports strive to provide clients to serve their overall research requirement.

US Office Contact

90 State Street, Suite 700

Albany, NY 12207

Tel: +1-518-618-1030

USA – Canada Toll Free: 866-552-3453

Email: sales@transparencymarketresearch.com

Website: https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com