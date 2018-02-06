According to a new report Global Packaging Automation Solutions Market, published by KBV research, the Global Packaging Automation Solutions Market size is expected to reach $8.5 billion by 2023, rising at a market growth of 22% CAGR during the forecast period.
The Europe market holds the largest market share in Global Form Filling & Sealing Automation Solution Market by Region in 2016, and would continue to be a dominant market till 2023; growing at a CAGR of 6.8 % during the forecast period. The North America market is expected to witness a CAGR of 6.6% during (2017 – 2023) in Global Palletizing Automation Solution Market. Additionally, The Asia Pacific market is expected to witness a CAGR of 10.9% during (2017 – 2023) in Global Labelling Automation Solution Market.
The Automated Packagers market holds the largest market share in Global Packaging Automation Solutions Market by Product Type in 2016, and would continue to be a dominant market till 2023. The Automated Conveyors market is expected to witness a CAGR of 9% during (2017 – 2023). Additionally, The Packaging Robots market would attain market value of $16,152.5 million by 2023.
The Food & Beverages market holds the largest market share in Global Packaging Automation Solutions Market by End User in 2016, and would continue to be a dominant market till 2023; growing at a CAGR of 7.2 % during the forecast period. The Healthcare & Pharmaceutical market is expected to witness a CAGR of 8.8% during (2017 – 2023). Additionally, The E-commerce & Logistics market is expected to witness highest CAGR of 7.8% during (2017 – 2023).
Full Report: http://kbvresearch.com/packaging-automation-solutions-market/
The market research report has exhaustive quantitative insights providing a clear picture of the market potential in various segments across the globe with country wise analysis in each discussed region. The key impacting factors of the Global Packaging Automation Solutions Market have been discussed in the report with the elaborated company profiles of Rockwell Automation, Inc., Mitsubishi Electric Corporation, Schneider Electric SE, Automated Packaging Systems, Inc., BEUMER Group GmbH & Co., KG, Siemens AG, Kuka AG (Swisslog Holding AG), Brenton, PakTech, and SATO Holdings.
Global Packaging Automation Solutions Market Size Segmentation
By Application
Form Filling & Sealing
Palletizing Automation Solution
Labelling Automation Solution
Wrapping Automation Solution
Others
By Product Type
Automated Packagers
Automated Conveyors
Packaging Robots
By End User
Food & Beverages
Healthcare & Pharmaceutical
Automotive
E-commerce & Logistics
Chemicals
Others
By Geography
North America Packaging Automation Solutions Market Size
US Packaging Automation Solutions Market Size
Canada Packaging Automation Solutions Market Size
Mexico Packaging Automation Solutions Market Size
Rest of North America Packaging Automation Solutions Market Size
Europe Packaging Automation Solutions Market
Germany Packaging Automation Solutions Market
UK Packaging Automation Solutions Market
France Packaging Automation Solutions Market
Russia Packaging Automation Solutions Market
Spain Packaging Automation Solutions Market
Italy Packaging Automation Solutions Market
Rest of Europe Packaging Automation Solutions Market
Asia Pacific Packaging Automation Solutions Market
China Packaging Automation Solutions Market
Japan Packaging Automation Solutions Market
India Packaging Automation Solutions Market
South Korea Packaging Automation Solutions Market
Singapore Packaging Automation Solutions Market
Malaysia Packaging Automation Solutions Market
Rest of Asia Pacific Packaging Automation Solutions Market
LAMEA Packaging Automation Solutions Market
Brazil Packaging Automation Solutions Market
Argentina Packaging Automation Solutions Market
UAE Packaging Automation Solutions Market
Saudi Arabia Packaging Automation Solutions Market
South Africa Packaging Automation Solutions Market
Nigeria Packaging Automation Solutions Market
Rest of LAMEA Packaging Automation Solutions Market
Companies Profiled
Rockwell Automation, Inc.
Mitsubishi Electric Corporation
Schneider Electric SE
Automated Packaging Systems, Inc.
BEUMER Group GmbH & Co., KG
Siemens AG
Kuka AG (Swisslog Holding AG)
Brenton
PakTech
SATO Holdings
