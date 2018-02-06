MarketResearchReports.Biz has recently announced the Latest industry research report on: “Global OSS BSS System and Platform Market” : Industry Size, Share, Research, Reviews, Analysis, Strategies, Demand, Growth, Segmentation, Parameters, Forecasts.

The OSS BSS system and platform market report provides an analysis of the global OSS BSS system and platform market for the period 2014 – 2024, wherein 2014 is the base year and the period from 2016 to 2024 is the forecast period. Data for 2014 has been included as historical information. The report covers all the prevalent trends playing a major role in the growth of the OSS BSS system and platform market over the forecast period. It also highlights various drivers, restraints, and opportunities expected to influence the market growth during the said period.

The study provides a holistic perspective on market growth, throughout the above forecast period in terms of revenue estimates (in US$ Bn), across different geographies, which include North America, Europe, Asia Pacific (APAC), Middle East & Africa (MEA) and South America. The report provides cross-sectional analysis of the global OSS BSS system and platform market in terms of market estimates and forecasts for all the segments across different geographic regions. This research report provides in-depth analysis of the global OSS BSS system and platform market on the basis components and geography. The report also includes competitive profiling of major players engaged in providing OSS BSS and service delivery platform. Major business strategies adopted by them, their market positioning, and various recent developments have also been identified in the research report. This report also provides market positioning analysis of major players operating in the OSS BSS system and platform market.

OSS BSS System and Platform Market: Trends and Opportunities

OSS refers to a set of programs designed to control the communications network by monitoring, analyzing, and managing several factors that govern the quality of services. These factors include the availability, reliability, and security of the services being offered. BSS refers to the solutions deployed by communication service providers in order to execute the business operations headed for their customers. The demand for BSS solutions is not limited to the communication industry alone but spreads across the retail industry, media and entertainment industry, and banks and financial institutes. Service delivery platforms (SDPs) incorporate many OSS/BSS specialties and provide a consolidated view of subscriber data, service configuration, and device-level information, strengthening every link in the service fulfillment chain. Furthermore, SDPs enable content providers to do valuable and worthwhile business with an operator by developing Web services and service-oriented architecture (SOA) into the operator’s infrastructure.

OSS BSS System and Platform Market: Segmentation and Competitive Landscape

Application areas encompassed under the OSS segment include network designing, network monitoring, service fulfilment and service assurance. Whereas applications encompassed under BSS segment include customer management, revenue management, product management and order management

This research study on the global OSS BSS system and platform market provides a detailed analysis of various components and their respective applications. The report also offers an in-depth analysis of various factors such as market drivers, restraints, and growth opportunities affecting the market dynamics. These factors enable the analysis of various trends that would impact the market during the forecast period from 2016 to 2024. The report includes a comprehensive coverage of the underlying economic and technological factors under key trend analysis influencing the OSS BSS system and platform market.

The report includes a comprehensive coverage of the underlying economic and technological factors under key trend analysis influencing the OSS BSS system and platform market. Furthermore, the report aims to provide strategic insights about the company’s strategies and developments through SWOT analysis in the OSS BSS system and platform market. The market positioning analysis of key players throws light on the prevalent competition in this market.

Some of the key industry players profiled in the research study include Accenture Plc, Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson, IBM Corporation, Amdocs Ltd., Tata Consultancy Services Limited, CSG Systems International, Inc., Oracle Corporation and Hewlett-Packard Company.

Global OSS/BSS Market Segmentation:

Global OSS/BSS Market, by Component

Operation Support Systems (OSS)

Network Design

Network Monitoring

Service Fulfillment

Service Assurance

Business Support System (BSS)

Customer Management

Revenue Management

Product Management

Order Management

Service Delivery Platform

Global OSS/BSS Market, by Geography

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Middle East and Africa

South America

