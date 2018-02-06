Based on insights engine, a new informative report titled “Insights Engine Market: Global Industry Analysis (2012 – 2016) and Opportunity Assessment (2017 – 2027)” has been added into the repository of Market Research Reports Search Engine (MRRSE) recently. According to the report, the Global Insights Engine Market is projected to reach a valuation of US$ 860 million by the end of 2027.

The report offers analysis on the leading factors fuelling the adoption of insights engine market globally. According to the report, the adoption of insights engine is witnessing a surge in IT, telecom, retail, and consumer goods sectors. The prime influencing factor for steady adoption in these end-use industries is the growing emphasis on understanding consumer patterns. Industries around the spectrum are investing in gaining a deeper understanding of consumer behavior patterns, and the incorporation of insights engine is being viewed as a prudent investment. The report has combined IT & telecom into one segment, whereas retail and consumer goods are clubbed as another segment. Currently, adoption of insights engine is higher in retail & consumer goods segment vis-à-vis IT & telecom industry.

The readers will find the global insights engine market analysis divided into various segments and sub-segments which are vertical, component, deployment and region. The vertical segment is further sub-segmented into manufacturing, BFSI, IT and telecom, healthcare & life sciences, retail and consumer goods, transportation & logistics, media & entertainment, travel & hospitality and others. By component segment, the global market is divided into software and services. On the basis of deployment segment, the market is divided into on-premise and SaaS. Geographically, the readers will find that the global insights engine market is divided into key regions which are North America, Latin America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, Japan, Asia Pacific Excluding Japan and Middle East and Africa.

On the basis of component, software continues to lead, whereas services segment is projected to witness a robust CAGR during the assessment period. End-users continue to show an inclination towards on-premise deployment, vis-à-vis SaaS deployment. By region, North America will continue to remain preeminent, owing to the large number of IT companies in the US. Europe is also projected to offers a steady stream of opportunities to vendors, as IT incorporation across industries is gaining steady traction.

Some of the key companies are Funnelback, Coveo Solutions Inc., Microsoft Corporation, Mindbreeze GmbH, Smartlogic, Microfocus, Expert System, Market Logic, IntraFind Inc., Sinequa, Attivio, Dassault Systèmes, IBM Corporation, Lucidworks and IHS Markit Ltd.

