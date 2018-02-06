The recently published report titled Global and United States RFID Tag Antenna Industry2018 Market Research Report is an in depth study providing complete analysis of the industry for the period 2018 – 2025. It provides complete overview of Global and United States RFID Tag Antenna considering all the major industry trends, market dynamics and competitive scenario.

The Global and United States RFID Tag Antenna Industry Report 2018 is an in depth study analyzing the current state of the Global and United States RFID Tag Antenna. It provides brief overview of the market focusing on definitions, market segmentation, end-use applications and industry chain analysis. The study on Global and United States RFID Tag Antenna provides analysis of China market covering the industry trends, recent developments in the market and competitive landscape. Competitive analysis includes competitive information of leading players in China market, their company profiles, product portfolio, capacity, production, and company financials. In addition, report also provides upstream raw material analysis and downstream demand analysis along with the key development trends and sales channel analysis. Research study on Global and United States RFID Tag Antenna also discusses the opportunity areas for investors.

The report provides key statistics on the state of the industry and is a valuable source of guidance and direction for companies and individuals interested in the market.

Table of Contents

Global and United States RFID Tag Antenna Market Report 2018

1 Methodology and Data Source

1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

1.1.1 Research Programs/Design

1.1.2 Market Size Estimation

1.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

1.2 Data Source

1.2.1 Secondary Sources

1.2.2 Primary Sources

1.3 Disclaimer

2 RFID Tag Antenna Market Overview

2.1 RFID Tag Antenna Product Overview

2.2 RFID Tag Antenna Market Segment by Type

2.2.1 By Wire Material

2.2.2 By Manufacturing Process

2.3 Global RFID Tag Antenna Product Segment by Type

2.3.1 Global RFID Tag Antenna Sales (K Units) and Growth (%) by Type (2013, 2017 and 2025)

2.3.2 Global RFID Tag Antenna Sales (K Units) and Market Share (%) by Type (2013-2018)

2.3.3 Global RFID Tag Antenna Revenue (Million USD) and Market Share (%) by Type (2013-2018)

2.3.4 Global RFID Tag Antenna Price (USD/Unit) by Type (2013-2018)

2.4 United States RFID Tag Antenna Product Segment by Type

2.4.1 United States RFID Tag Antenna Sales (K Units) and Growth by Type (2013, 2017 and 2025)

2.4.2 United States RFID Tag Antenna Sales (K Units) and Market Share by Type (2013-2018)

2.4.3 United States RFID Tag Antenna Revenue (Million USD) and Market Share by Type (2013-2018)

2.4.4 United States RFID Tag Antenna Price (USD/Unit) by Type (2013-2018)

3 RFID Tag Antenna Application/End Users

3.1 RFID Tag Antenna Segment by Application/End Users

3.1.1 Electronics

3.1.2 Automotive

3.1.3 Telecommunication

3.1.4 Aerospace & Defense

3.1.5 Others

3.2 Global RFID Tag Antenna Product Segment by Application

3.2.1 Global RFID Tag Antenna Sales (K Units) and CGAR (%) by Application (2013, 2017 and 2025)

3.2.2 Global RFID Tag Antenna Sales (K Units) and Market Share (%) by Application (2013-2018)

3.3 United States RFID Tag Antenna Product Segment by Application

3.3.1 United States RFID Tag Antenna Sales (K Units) and CGAR (%) by Application (2013, 2017 and 2025)

3.3.2 United States RFID Tag Antenna Sales (K Units) and Market Share (%) by Application (2013-2018)

4 RFID Tag Antenna Market Status and Outlook by Regions

4.1 Global Market Status and Outlook by Regions

4.1.1 Global RFID Tag Antenna Market Size and CAGR by Regions (2013, 2017 and 2025)

4.1.2 North America

4.1.3 Asia-Pacific

4.1.4 Europe

4.1.5 South America

4.1.6 Middle East and Africa

4.1.7 United States

4.2 Global RFID Tag Antenna Sales and Revenue by Regions

4.2.1 Global RFID Tag Antenna Sales (K Units) and Market Share (%) by Regions (2013-2018)

4.2.2 Global RFID Tag Antenna Revenue (Million USD) and Market Share (%) by Regions (2013-2018)

4.2.3 Global RFID Tag Antenna Sales (K Units), Revenue (Million USD), Price (USD/Unit) and Gross Margin (%)(2013-2018)

4.2.4 North America RFID Tag Antenna Sales (K Units), Revenue (Million USD), Price (USD/Unit) and Gross Margin (%)(2013-2018)

4.2.5 Europe RFID Tag Antenna Sales (K Units), Revenue (Million USD), Price (USD/Unit) and Gross Margin (%)(2013-2018)

4.2.6 Asia-Pacific RFID Tag Antenna Sales (K Units), Revenue (Million USD), Price (USD/Unit) and Gross Margin (%)(2013-2018)

4.2.7 South America RFID Tag Antenna Sales (K Units), Revenue (Million USD), Price (USD/Unit) and Gross Margin (2013-2018)

4.2.8 Middle East and Africa RFID Tag Antenna Sales (K Units), Revenue (Million USD), Price (USD/Unit) and Gross Margin (%)(2013-2018)

4.2.9 United States RFID Tag Antenna Sales (K Units), Revenue (Million USD), Price (USD/Unit) and Gross Margin (2013-2018)

5 Global RFID Tag Antenna Market Competition by Players/Manufacturers

5.1 Global RFID Tag Antenna Sales (K Units) and Market Share by Players (2013-2018)

5.2 Global RFID Tag Antenna Revenue (Million USD) and Share by Players (2013-2018)

5.3 Global RFID Tag Antenna Average Price (USD/Unit) by Players (2013-2018)

5.4 Global Top Players RFID Tag Antenna Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Product Types

5.5 RFID Tag Antenna Market Competitive Situation and Trends

5.5.1 RFID Tag Antenna Market Concentration Rate

5.5.2 Global RFID Tag Antenna Market Share (%) of Top 3 and Top 5 Players

5.5.3 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

6 United States RFID Tag Antenna Market Competition by Players/Manufacturers

6.1 United States RFID Tag Antenna Sales (K Units) and Market Share by Players (2013-2018)

6.2 United States RFID Tag Antenna Revenue (Million USD) and Share by Players (2013-2018)

6.3 United States RFID Tag Antenna Average Price (USD/Unit) by Players (2013-2018)

6.4 United States RFID Tag Antenna Market Share (%) of Top 3 and Top 5 Players

7 RFID Tag Antenna Players/Manufacturers Profiles and Sales Data

7.1 Neotech AMT GmbH (Germany)

7.1.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors

7.1.2 RFID Tag Antenna Product Category, Application and Specification

7.1.2.1 Product A

7.1.2.2 Product B

7.1.3 Neotech AMT GmbH (Germany) RFID Tag Antenna Sales (K Units), Revenue (Million USD), Price (USD/Unit) and Gross Margin (%)(2013-2018)

7.1.4 Main Business/Business Overview

7.2 Texas Instrument Inc (US)

7.2.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors

7.2.2 RFID Tag Antenna Product Category, Application and Specification

7.2.2.1 Product A

7.2.2.2 Product B

7.2.3 Texas Instrument Inc (US) RFID Tag Antenna Sales (K Units), Revenue (Million USD), Price (USD/Unit) and Gross Margin (%)(2013-2018)

7.2.4 Main Business/Business Overview

7.3 GSI Technologies (US)

7.3.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors

7.3.2 RFID Tag Antenna Product Category, Application and Specification

7.3.2.1 Product A

7.3.2.2 Product B

7.3.3 GSI Technologies (US) RFID Tag Antenna Sales (K Units), Revenue (Million USD), Price (USD/Unit) and Gross Margin (%)(2013-2018)

7.3.4 Main Business/Business Overview

7.4 Thales S.A. (Fr)

7.4.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors

7.4.2 RFID Tag Antenna Product Category, Application and Specification

7.4.2.1 Product A

7.4.2.2 Product B

7.4.3 Thales S.A. (Fr) RFID Tag Antenna Sales (K Units), Revenue (Million USD), Price (USD/Unit) and Gross Margin (%)(2013-2018)

7.4.4 Main Business/Business Overview

7.5 nScrypt Inc (US)

7.5.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors

7.5.2 RFID Tag Antenna Product Category, Application and Specification

7.5.2.1 Product A

7.5.2.2 Product B

7.5.3 nScrypt Inc (US) RFID Tag Antenna Sales (K Units), Revenue (Million USD), Price (USD/Unit) and Gross Margin (%)(2013-2018)

7.5.4 Main Business/Business Overview

7.6 Optomec Inc (US)

7.6.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors

7.6.2 RFID Tag Antenna Product Category, Application and Specification

7.6.2.1 Product A

7.6.2.2 Product B

7.6.3 Optomec Inc (US) RFID Tag Antenna Sales (K Units), Revenue (Million USD), Price (USD/Unit) and Gross Margin (%)(2013-2018)

7.6.4 Main Business/Business Overview

7.7 Cobham Plc (UK)

7.7.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors

7.7.2 RFID Tag Antenna Product Category, Application and Specification

7.7.2.1 Product A

7.7.2.2 Product B

7.7.3 Cobham Plc (UK) RFID Tag Antenna Sales (K Units), Revenue (Million USD), Price (USD/Unit) and Gross Margin (%)(2013-2018)

7.7.4 Main Business/Business Overview

7.8 Mars Antennas & RF System (US)

7.8.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors

7.8.2 RFID Tag Antenna Product Category, Application and Specification

7.8.2.1 Product A

7.8.2.2 Product B

7.8.3 Mars Antennas & RF System (US) RFID Tag Antenna Sales (K Units), Revenue (Million USD), Price (USD/Unit) and Gross Margin (%)(2013-2018)

7.8.4 Main Business/Business Overview

7.9 Optisys Inc (US)

7.9.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors

7.9.2 RFID Tag Antenna Product Category, Application and Specification

7.9.2.1 Product A

7.9.2.2 Product B

7.9.3 Optisys Inc (US) RFID Tag Antenna Sales (K Units), Revenue (Million USD), Price (USD/Unit) and Gross Margin (%)(2013-2018)

7.9.4 Main Business/Business Overview

7.10 Shure Inc (US)

7.10.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors

7.10.2 RFID Tag Antenna Product Category, Application and Specification

7.10.2.1 Product A

7.10.2.2 Product B

7.10.3 Shure Inc (US) RFID Tag Antenna Sales (K Units), Revenue (Million USD), Price (USD/Unit) and Gross Margin (%)(2013-2018)

7.10.4 Main Business/Business Overview

8 RFID Tag Antenna Manufacturing Cost, Industrial Chain and Downstream Buyers

8.1 RFID Tag Antenna Key Raw Materials Analysis

8.1.1 Key Raw Materials

8.1.2 Price Trend of Key Raw Materials

8.1.3 Key Suppliers of Raw Materials

8.1.4 Market Concentration Rate of Raw Materials

8.2 Proportion of Manufacturing Cost Structure

8.2.1 Raw Materials

8.2.2 Labor Cost

8.2.3 Manufacturing Expenses

8.3 RFID Tag Antenna Industrial Chain Analysis

8.4 Downstream Buyers in United States

9 Marketing Strategy Analysis, Distributors and Market Effect Factors

9.1 Marketing Channel

9.1.1 Direct Marketing

9.1.2 Indirect Marketing

9.1.3 Marketing Channel Development Trend

9.2 Distributors in Untied States

9.3 Market Effect Factors Analysis

9.3.1 Economic/Political Environmental Change

9.3.2 Downstream Demand Change

9.3.3 Technology Progress in Related Industry

9.3.4 Substitutes Threat

10 Global RFID Tag Antenna Market Forecast

10.1 Global RFID Tag Antenna Sales, Revenue Forecast (2018-2025)

10.1.1 Global RFID Tag Antenna Sales (K Units) and Growth Rate (%) Forecast (2018-2025)

10.2 United States RFID Tag Antenna Market Forecast

10.2.1 United States RFID Tag Antenna Sales (K Units) and Growth Rate (%) Forecast (2018-2025)

10.2.2 United States RFID Tag Antenna Revenue (Million USD) and Growth Rate (%) Forecast (2018-2025)

10.3 Global RFID Tag Antenna Forecast by Regions

10.3.1 North America RFID Tag Antenna Sales (K Units) and Revenue (Million USD) Forecast (2018-2025)

10.3.2 Europe RFID Tag Antenna Sales (K Units) and Revenue (Million USD) Forecast (2018-2025)

10.3.3 Asia-Pacific RFID Tag Antenna Sales (K Units) and Revenue (Million USD) Forecast (2018-2025)

10.3.4 South America RFID Tag Antenna Sales (K Units) and Revenue (Million USD) Forecast (2018-2025)

10.3.5 Middle East and Africa RFID Tag Antenna Sales (K Units) and Revenue (Million USD) Forecast (2018-2025)

10.4 RFID Tag Antenna Forecast by Type

10.4.1 Global RFID Tag Antenna Sales (K Units) and Revenue (Million USD) Forecast by Type (2018-2025)

10.4.2 United States RFID Tag Antenna Sales (K Units) and Revenue (Million USD) Forecast by Type (2018-2025)

10.5 RFID Tag Antenna Forecast by Application

10.5.1 Global RFID Tag Antenna Sales (K Units) Forecast by Application (2018-2025)

10.5.2 United States RFID Tag Antenna Sales (K Units) Forecast by Application (2018-2025)

11 Research Findings and Conclusion

