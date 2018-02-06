Gigabit interface converter (GBIC) is a typical transceiver, which is commonly used for the conversion of electric current to optical signals and vice versa. Gigabit interface converter acts as an interface or edge for high speed networking and is deployed in Ethernet systems and fiber optic. Gigabit port is made capable of supporting a large number of physical media through more than hundreds of kilometers by gigabit interface converter which acts as an interface. Transceiver is connected at the end of the Ethernet cable that facilitates signal conversion. A few year after the introduction of GBIC, the small form-factor pluggable (SFP) transceiver was also launched. The SFP does the same functions but is more compact than a normal GBIC. The transceiver module can be configured easily and upgraded in opto-electrical systems when the system is operating (hot swappable).The features that make GBIC preferable are: gigabit interface converter minimizes downtime during replacements enabling hot swap and plug and play functionality. These interface converters were commonly implemented in early 2000s. Gigabit interface converter is not obsolete, but has been gradually replaced by a compact, smaller and more lightweight version.

Global Gigabit Interface Converter Market: Drivers and Challenges

Most of the organizations preferring for efficient backup operations, many large and small enterprises opting for cost effective solutions these factors are expected to encourage the growth of global gigabit interface converter market. Increasing IT spending primarily in the emerging economies is also expected to have a positive impact on the global gigabit interface converter market during the forecast period.

High cost of gigabit interface convertor and standardization issue associated with it are some of the major challenges faced by vendors.

Global Gigabit Interface Converter Market: Segmentation

Global gigabit interface converter market can be segmented into type, and application.

On the basis of type, global gigabit interface converter market can be segmented into single-mode GBIC and multi-mode GBIC.

On the basis of connector/adaptor type, global gigabit interface converter market can be segmented into Ethernet systems, fiber channel and others.

On the basis of vertical, global gigabit interface converter market can be segmented into oil & gas, chemical, healthcare, food and beverage, water and wastewater, and others

Global Gigabit Interface Converter Market: Regional Outlook

On the basis of regions, global gigabit interface converter market can be segmented into North America, Latin America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, Asia Pacific excluding Japan, Japan, and Middle East and Africa. The market in North America and Europe is expected to have significant market share of the global gigabit interface converter market. Asia Pacific gigabit interface converter market is having maximum potential in the forecast period. Markets in Latin America and Middle East and Africa are expected to register positive growth during the forecast period.

Global Gigabit Interface Converter Market: Competition Landscape

Some of the key players for gigabit interface converter market include Cisco Systems, Inc., Marvell, PLANET Technology Corporation, CELLO, D-Link (Europe) Ltd., Oracle, Hewlett-Packard Development Company, L.P., Allied Telesis, Inc., NETGEAR, and Moog Inc.