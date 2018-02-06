Women can now find a timepiece to suit their style in Omega’s latest collections for women. Each collection is designed to suit the peculiar tastes of women of today. These come in many unique designs and materials as Omega understands that each woman’s taste in timepieces may differ. Check out some of the popular Omega Watch Collections for women of 2018:

Omega Constellation Quadra ( https://www.theprimewatches.com/omega-constellation-quadra-1841-70-34.html )

The Quadrato Series of Omega’s Constellation Collection is truly stunning. The watch comes with a silver bezel and sapphire crystal glass material. It has a round steel case and an attractive leather strap. Its distinguishing features include chronometer and a water resistance of upto 30m. This ladies watch comes with a 2 years warranty. It is a must have for every stylish woman of the times.

Omega De Ville Prestige ( https://www.theprimewatches.com/omega-de-ville-prestige-424-15-27-60-55-001.html )

This is a watch from the De Ville collection and the Prestige series which has been very popular among the corporate women. The analogue watch has a sapphire crystal glass material and a stainless-steel strap that complement each other well. The bezel colour of this watch is silver and the case material is steel. It has a quartz movement and a water resistance of upto 30m. The mother of pearl dial colour is one of the best suited for working women. Omega offers a warranty of 2 years for this ladies’ watch.

Omega Seamaster Aqua Terra ( https://www.theprimewatches.com/omega-seamaster-aqua-terra-220-10-28-60-60-001.html )

This watch belongs to the Aqua Terra series of the Omega Seamaster collection. The sheer simplicity of the design makes this watch beautiful. The bezel colour is silver and the dial colour is purple. The sapphire crystal glass material and stainless-steel strap look great for this design. It also boasts of Quartz movement and water resistance up to 150 m. The watch comes with a warranty period of 2 years. It is a great accessory to go with ladies’ formal outfits.

Omega De Ville Ladymatic ( https://www.theprimewatches.com/omega-de-ville-ladymatic-425-63-34-20-51-001.html )

If you want to look exuberant and expensive, then you must sure choose this watch from the De Ville collection and the Ladymatic series. It comes with a rose gold bezel and a black leather strap. It has an exquisite round dial of sapphire crystal glass material and mother of pearl colour. This automatic watch has studded diamonds to mark hours. It comes with a water resistance of up to 100m and a warranty of upto 2 years. It is the best accessory for formal get together and office parties.

Omega Specialities Omegamania ( https://www.theprimewatches.com/omega-specialities-omegamania-5885-70-56.html )

If you are an ardent fan of Omega watches and would like to boast about it, go for this timeless timepiece that will do it in fewer words. The watch is the sole watch in Omega Specialities Collection and Omegamania Series. The rose gold bezel looks fabulous against the white leather strap. It has a white dial and a quartz movement. The bezel is studded with diamond that gives it a very royal appeal. It boasts of upto 30m water resistance and a warranty of upto 2 years.

Each of these watches carry a unique appeal and women of today are sure to find their best luxury watches here at The Prime, an online retailer of the most renowned luxury watches.

About The Prime:

The Prime, largest watch retailing brand in India has more than 25 years of experience in watch retailing. It deals with watch brands like Omega, Tissot, TAG Heuer, Longines and much more. They give special attention to Omega watches due to their worldwide reputation, and also has the maximum stocks of these watches in the country. The brand has its showrooms situated in cities like Kolkata, Mumbai and Jaipur. The wearers are always eager to buy watches from their stores due to their innovative outlays and also because of their unimaginable offers on every purchase. The last thing that needs to be mentioned is their after-sales service. They beautifully handle this part so that the buyers do not get any difficulty.

For more information, please visit: https://www.theprimewatches.com/brands/omega.html

Contact:

Mohit Chopra

The Prime Luxury Watch Boutique

Address: 1/1, Camac Street , Suite No. 7, 5th Floor, Shree Manjari Building, Kolkata, India – 700016

Prime Retail India Ltd

Luxury Watch Helpline (9am to 9pm): +91 9038443344 / +91 8336085800

Email: info@primewatchworld.com

Mail Id: it.rep@primewatchworld.com

Website: www.theprimewatches.com