The EDM 350 Aircraft engine data manager by J.P. Instruments measures precisely 3.25 square inches i.e. smaller than a standard sized stapler and yet, it this little gadget is packed with electronic chips that analyse over 2 dozen different engine parameters of any 4-cylinder aircraft. The basic 4-cylinder kit starts at just $798 while the 6-cylinder kit is priced at $988. Both representing true value for money.

Fitting the EDM 350 is as easy as can be. All you need is a 3.25 square inch empty space. First attach all the probes to the engine and thread them out of the empty space, similarly add the wires. Next attach the probes and wires to the EDM 350 and ‘plug-in’ the EDM 350 Aircraft engine data manager into the empty socket. That it, you’re good to go.

Features and specifications of the EDM 350 experimental engine data manager by J.P. Instruments includes the following measurements and display:

1. EGT – Exhaust gas temp.

2. CHT – Cylinder head temp – probes and harness included.

3. VDC – Voltage display.

4. CLD – Shock cooling on all cylinders.

5. ROP/LOP – Lean finder.

6. DIFF – Engine health.

7. USB Port – Convenient data port for quick and easy download of engine data.

8. Internal Memory – Enough memory to record 600 hours of data (recorded every 6 seconds).

9. EZTrends Software – Graphics software with Google Earth location included.

10. RPM – Prop rotation speed.

11. MAP – Engine Manifold pressure.

12. O.T. – Engine oil temp.

13. O.P. – Engine oil pressure.

14. F.P. – Fuel pressure.

15. OAT – Outside air temp.

16. TIT – Turbine inlet temp.

17. CRB – Carburettor temp.

18. CDT – Compressor discharge temp.

19. AMP – Battery load output in amps.

20. L-R-Main – Fuel quantity in all tanks.

21. V-2 – Second volts readout.

22. Amp-2 – Second load readout in Amps.

23. % HP – With FF, OAT and RPM.

24. FF – Fuel flow includes:

• GPH – Gallons per hour.

• REQ – Fuel required to way point / destination.

• USD – Fuel used.

• H:M – Endurance in hours and minutes.

• MPG – Miles per gallon

Notes:

1. EGT Monitors must be mounted 2 to 4 inches from aircraft cylinder head.

2. If EGT clamps are too short, please buy larger clamps (available with J.P.I)

3. If EGT probes appear to be lose, please remove the probe, squeeze the thimble and reassemble.

4. Existing TIT Probe cab be used only if the aircrafts TIT probe has the same type thermocouple.

