Digital panel meters are the displays used to get the output data from the signals in the form of the digital numbers. The digital display meters are widely used in the electronics and other instruments, primarily consumer electronics which is driving the market for the digital display meters. The digital displays are increasingly getting popularity in the different industrial applications for displaying the output results in the digital data format.

The manufacturing, pharmaceuticals, healthcare and other industry uses the digital display meters to monitor the desired output from the data signals such as current, time, voltage and others in the form of digital numbers on the screen. The digital panel meters are preferred over the analog meters as they are more convenient for the users, easy to operate and data available is considered more accurate than analog as the direct numbers are showed on the display.

The manufacturers of the digital panel meters are more focused on delivering the digital display meters for industry users as per their requirement for the measurement of time, current, voltage, and other requirements as well as other factors like pressure, vibrations. This increasing usability of the digital display meters is responsible for the increasing demand from the different industry verticals. The manufacturing industries are deploying digital display meters as they have computer-generated numeric displays and generates quick and easy monitoring readings.

Digital Panel Meter Market: Drivers and Restraints

The prime factors responsible for the increasing demand for display panel meters in the consumer electronics market is displays used are LCD or LED displays and shows only the desired units which are preferred instead of needle and gauge used in the analog meters. The Digital panel meters continuously calculate the electrical consumption and other necessary data along with the remarkable accuracy, this fact is responsible for driving the demand for the digital display meters over the forecast period. Also, the digital AC/DC, voltage, time, pressure and others. On the other hand, the digital panel meters are costlier than analog panel displays and also considered as more complicated for implementation, this a major restraining factor for the growth of the digital panel display market.

Global Digital Panel Meter Competitive Landscape

Some of the key vendors in manufacturing the Digital Panel Meter are such as Galco Industrial Electronics, Murata Power Solutions, Meco Instruments Pvt. Ltd., OMEGA Engineering Inc., OMRON Corporation, Red Lion Controls, Zhejiang CHINT Instrument Co., Ltd., Lascar Electronics, Carlo Gavazzi, PR Electronics, and others. These vendors offer Digital Panel Meter through different distribution channels such as online retail as well as offline retail. Also, manufacturers are constantly focusing on innovating the Digital Panel Meter to enhance the offerings to the end users.