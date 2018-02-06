MarketResearchReports.Biz has recently announced the Latest industry research report on: “Global Frozen Pizza Market” : Industry Size, Share, Research, Reviews, Analysis, Strategies, Demand, Growth, Segmentation, Parameters, Forecasts.

Pizza is one of the highly customizable foods eaten worldwide. However, changing consumer taste and the rise in health-conscious customers are gradually reducing demand for frozen and processed food. Meanwhile, producers are reformulating the products by reducing excess sodium and preservatives. Key players are also introducing new pizza variants made using organic ingredients. Frozen pizza producers have started using high-quality, gourmet topping. Non-traditional sauces such as spicy, barbeque, white sauce, pesto sauce, etc. are being used on a large scale.

The market is also gaining popularity as it is convenient and also saves cooking time. Along with the regular pizza, the demand for specialty pizza such as dairy-free and gluten-free pizza is also increasing by the people suffering from gluten and dairy intolerance. Frozen pizza manufacturers are also capitalizing on the concept of heritage and authenticity to attract more customers. With consumer preference evolving, frozen pizza brands are moving towards innovation while offering new taste and ingredients.

Global Frozen Pizza Market: Scope of Study

The global frozen pizza market report provides both quantitative and qualitative analysis of the overall frozen pizza market. The report also includes the market dynamics such as drivers, trends, challenges, and opportunities playing an important role in the market. The report also offers SWOT analysis and Porter’s five force analysis. The market attractiveness analysis along with the market size, potential customers, and opportunities has also been provided in the report. The factors influencing the growth of the market on global as well as on a regional basis is given in the report.

The report also includes key developments taking place in the frozen food industry including the events that took place in the past and the events that are likely to take place during the forecast period 2017-2026. The report offers insights into changing vendor scenario to provide a complete picture of the future trends in the frozen food industry. The projections in the report are based on historical data and proven research methodologies. Methodologies adopted by different companies and business strategies are also provided in the report. Market segmentation along with region-wise analysis provides in-depth analysis of the global frozen pizza market.

Global Frozen Pizza Market: Market Segmentation

The global frozen pizza market is segmented on the basis of product type, toppings, size, distribution channel, and region. On the basis of product type, the market is segmented into thin crust, thick crust, stuffed pizza, and other types. On the basis of toppings, the market is segmented into cheese, meat, fruits & vegetables, and others. Meanwhile, the market segments based on the size consists of small, medium, and large.

On the basis of distribution channel, the market is segmented into food chain services, modern trade, departmental stores, online stores, and other distribution channels. Region-wise the market is segmented into Asia Pacific Excluding Japan (APEJ), Europe, North America, Japan, Latin America, and the Middle East and Africa (MEA). The segment-wise analysis also provides country-wise forecast for each segment based on the key parameters of the market.

Global Frozen Pizza Market: Competition Tracking

The report consists information on the various key players operating in the global frozen pizza market such as General Mills, Nestle S.A., McCain Foods Ltd., Dr. Oetker GmbH, Daiya Foods Inc., Connies Pizza, Conagra Brands, Inc., Atkins Nutritionals, Inc., California Pizza Kitchen, H.J. Heinz, and FRoSTA AG. The report has evaluated key players on parameters such as business strategies, financial overview, latest developments, and company overview.

