The report on Automotive Interior Leather Market by material (genuine leather, fabrics, artificial PVC leather, and other), application (dashboard, Upholstery and other), design (embroidery, Antiquing Quilting, and other), and vehicle type (commercial vehicles, and other) trends analysis and forecasts up to 2023 studies the market sizes, key trends and opportunities in the main geographies such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Rest of the World. According to the report the Global Automotive Interior Leather Market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 7.8% in terms of value over the period of 2017-2023. The growth in the world market is primarily driven by significant contribution by North America (Leading region) region to this market.

The recent report on global automotive interior leather market identified that Asia Pacific dominated the global automotive interior leather market over the last couple of years, while emerging markets of Asia-Pacific and Latin America are anticipated to contribute significantly to the growth in the automotive interior leather market worldwide.

The report segments the global automotive interior leather market on the basis of material, application, design, and vehicle type

Global Automotive Interior Leather Market by Material

Genuine Leather

Fabrics

Artificial PVC Leather

Artificial PU Leather

Thermoplastic Polymers

Synthetic Leathers

Global Automotive Interior Leather Market by Application

Dashboard

Upholstery

Seat belt

Airbag

Floor & Trunk Carpet

Global Automotive Interior Leather Market by Design

Embroidery

Antiquing Quilting

Conventional Punched

Other Designs

Global Automotive Interior Leather Market by Vehicle Type

Commercial Vehicles

Passenger Vehicles

Global Automotive Interior Leather Market by Regions

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

RoW

Companies Profiled in the report

BASF SE

Borgers AG

Alphaline Auto

Scottish Leather Group Limited

Eagle Ottawa LLC

Bader GmbH & Co. KG

Leather Resource of America Inc.

GST AutoLeather Inc.

D.K Leather Corporation

TrimTechnik

