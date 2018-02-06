Market Highlights:

The global CRM Analytics market is projected to witness a rapid growth during the forecast period. The growing demand for CRM Analytics among enterprises for retaining valuable customers is aiding the market growth.

The global CRM Analytics market, by geography, is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Rest of the World. As compared to other regions, the CRM Analytics market in North America region is expected to witness a significant growth and hold the largest market share during the forecast period. The U.S., Mexico, and New York are anticipated to drive the growth of the CRM analytics market owing to the presence of a large number of established key players such as Salesforce Inc. (U.S.), IBM (U.S.), SAS Institute Inc. (U.S.), Oracle Corporation (U.S.), and Teradata Corporation (U.S.).

The adoption of advanced technology, high generation of data, and rising demand from consumers is aiding the market in the region.

In the global CRM Analytics Market, Asia Pacific is anticipated to witness a relatively faster adoption at the highest CAGR during the forecasted period as compared to other regions owing to the growing e-commerce companies associated with high generation of customer data also contributed to the regional growth of the market and emerging economies and technological advancement in CRM analytics in the region.

The global CRM Analytics market is projected to reach USD 9 billion at a CAGR of over 12% by the end of the forecast period 2017-2023.

Major Key Players:

• Salesforce Inc. (U.S.)

• IBM (U.S.)

• SAP AG (Germany)

• SAS Institute Inc. (U.S.)

• Oracle Corporation (U.S.)

• Teradata Corporation (U.S.)

• Accenture PLC (Ireland)

• Angoss Software Corporation (Canada)

• Microsoft Corporation (U.S.)

• Infosys Ltd (India), Infor (U.S.)

CRM Analytics Market Segmentation:

The global CRM Analytics market is segmented by type, deployment, organization size, and end-users. By the type segment, the market consists of sales analytics, customer analytics, contact center analytics, marketing analytics web, and social media analytics. By the deployment, the market is segmented into cloud and on-premise.

By the organization size, the market is segmented into small & medium enterprises, and large enterprises. By the end-user segment, the market is segmented into BFSI, telecommunications and IT, retail & wholesales, energy, and utilities, manufacturing, healthcare and life science, transportation and logistics, media and entertainment, hospitality, and others

Market Research Analysis:

North America is estimated to account for the highest position in the CRM Analytics market, whereas the Asia Pacific market is projected to be the fastest growing during the forecast period.

The North American market is witnessing a rapid growth due to technological advancements and increasing demand for cutting-edge CRM tools across different industry verticals in this region. The U.S. holds a majority of the market share both in terms of revenue as well as the adoption of advanced solutions.

Regional Analysis:

The global CRM Analytics market is studied for four major regions: Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, and Rest of the World. It has been observed that North America region accounts for the largest share in the global CRM Analytics market. Owing to the generation of large volume of data and increased awareness to retain the valuable customer. Asia Pacific region is expected to be the fastest growing in the CRM analytics market owing to the emergence of small & medium enterprises and competition among enterprises to retain the valuable customers. Other factors such as growing industries of BFSI, telecommunications and IT, healthcare and life science, transportation and logistics, and others are fuelling the global CRM analytics market growth.

