It has been well-identified that speedy development in technology is responsible for the evolution of mobile applications into a global phenomenon. One of the most important aspects linked with a mobile app is security. Consumers and businesses are becoming more concerned about protecting their data while processing transactions. Recently, Market Research Reports Search Engine (MRRSE) has freshly publicized a new study, titled “Consumer Mobile Security App Market- Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast 2017-2026” to its massive repository, which highlights several aspects of consumer mobile security app to cover the global market expansively. In this 170-pages study, factors influencing the dynamic growth of the Global Consumer Mobile Security App Market have been addressed. In addition, drivers, restraints, trends and growth opportunities have been disclosed.

Nowadays, as smartphones are increasingly replacing various accessories such as calculators, and cameras, customers continue to remain reluctant to swap their wallets with their pockets for digital counterparts. In order to offer a secure mode of transaction to customers, companies are introducing tokenization, which safeguards customer’s information while conducting the transaction. Also, growing need to secure the information communicated among the organization members and clients has led to surge in demand for consumer mobile security apps globally. Considering its wide demand, analysts anticipate global consumer mobile security app market to inflate robustly at a remarkable CAGR of 16.2%, attaining a valuation of nearly US$ 12.9 Bn by the end of the forecast period, 2017-2026.

Presently, to offer robust security to customers, manufacturers are developing consumer mobile security apps in line with the Mobile Application Security Verification Standard (MASV), which is increasingly used by the software developers and architects to ensure the consistency and completeness of the test results.

Segmental Analysis

In order to provide a comprehensive view of the global market for consumer mobile security app, it has been categorized on the basis of type and operating system supported by these apps. Types of consumer mobile security apps are integrated and standalone. As per the findings, the integrated app segment is expected to represent the maximum revenue growth. Based on the operating system, the Android segment is expected to generate significant revenues, recording a value of over US$ 2,000 Mn by the end of 2026.

Moreover, the market has been analyzed by focusing on some prime regions, such as North America, Europe, APEJ, MEA, Latin America and Japan. In 2017 and beyond, North America will continue to be familiar as the largest market for consumer mobile security app in the world. Tech-savvy consumers in countries such as U.S. and Canada are contributing to growing sales of consumer mobile security apps in the region.

The research further outlines key players that are anticipated to remain active in the expansion of the global consumer mobile security app market through 2026. Some of them are Sophos, Symantec, TrendMicro, VMWare Airwatch, TrustGo, Norton, McAfee, AT&T, ZoneAlarm and Webroot.

