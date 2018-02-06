According to a new report Global Computer Aided Engineering (CAE) Market, published by KBV research, the Global Computer Aided Engineering (CAE) Market size is expected to reach $11.1 billion by 2023, rising at a market growth of 10.7% CAGR during the forecast period.
The Europe market holds the largest market share in Global Finite Element Analysis Computer Aided Engineering Market by Region in 2016, and would continue to be a dominant market till 2023; growing at a CAGR of 8.7 % during the forecast period. The North America market is expected to witness a CAGR of 10.4% during (2017 – 2023) in Global Computational Fluid Dynamics Computer Aided Engineering Market. Additionally, The Asia Pacific market is expected to witness a CAGR of 13.3% during (2017 – 2023) in Global Multibody Dynamics Computer Aided Engineering Market.
The On-Premise market holds the largest market share in Global Computer Aided Engineering Market by Deployment Type in 2016, and would continue to be a dominant market till 2023. The Cloud market is expected to witness a CAGR of 14.6% during (2017 – 2023).
The Automotive market holds the largest market share in Global Computer Aided Engineering Market by Vertical in 2016, and would continue to be a dominant market till 2023; growing at a CAGR of 9.4 % during the forecast period. The Healthcare market is expected to witness a CAGR of 11% during (2017 – 2023). Additionally, The Electronics market would attain market value of $1,367.6 million by 2023.
Full Report: https://kbvresearch.com/computer-aided-engineering-cae-market/
The market research report has exhaustive quantitative insights providing a clear picture of the market potential in various segments across the globe with country wise analysis in each discussed region. The key impacting factors of the Global Computer Aided Engineering (CAE) Market have been discussed in the report with the elaborated company profiles of Autodesk, Inc., Bentley Systems, Inc., ANSYS, Inc., Altair Engineering, Dassault Systèmes, ESI Group, Exa Corporation, Hexagon AB (MSC Software Corporation), and Siemens AG.
Global Computer Aided Engineering (CAE) Market Size Segmentation
By Type
Finite Element Analysis
Computational Fluid Dynamics
Multibody Dynamics
Optimization & Simulation
By Deployment Type
Cloud
On-Premise
By Vertical
Automotive
Aerospace & Defense
Healthcare
Industrial Equipment
Electronics
Others
By Geography
North America Computer Aided Engineering (CAE) Market Size
US Computer Aided Engineering (CAE) Market Size
Canada Computer Aided Engineering (CAE) Market Size
Mexico Computer Aided Engineering (CAE) Market Size
Rest of North America Computer Aided Engineering (CAE) Market Size
Europe Computer Aided Engineering (CAE) Market
Germany Computer Aided Engineering (CAE) Market
UK Computer Aided Engineering (CAE) Market
France Computer Aided Engineering (CAE) Market
Russia Computer Aided Engineering (CAE) Market
Spain Computer Aided Engineering (CAE) Market
Italy Computer Aided Engineering (CAE) Market
Rest of Europe Computer Aided Engineering (CAE) Market
Asia Pacific Computer Aided Engineering (CAE) Market
China Computer Aided Engineering (CAE) Market
Japan Computer Aided Engineering (CAE) Market
India Computer Aided Engineering (CAE) Market
South Korea Computer Aided Engineering (CAE) Market
Singapore Computer Aided Engineering (CAE) Market
Malaysia Computer Aided Engineering (CAE) Market
Rest of Asia Pacific Computer Aided Engineering (CAE) Market
LAMEA Computer Aided Engineering (CAE) Market
Brazil Computer Aided Engineering (CAE) Market
Argentina Computer Aided Engineering (CAE) Market
UAE Computer Aided Engineering (CAE) Market
Saudi Arabia Computer Aided Engineering (CAE) Market
South Africa Computer Aided Engineering (CAE) Market
Nigeria Computer Aided Engineering (CAE) Market
Rest of LAMEA Computer Aided Engineering (CAE) Market
Companies Profiled
Autodesk, Inc.
Bentley Systems, Inc.
ANSYS, Inc.
Altair Engineering
Dassault Systèmes
ESI Group
Exa Corporation
Hexagon AB (MSC Software Corporation)
Siemens AG
Unique Offerings from KBV Research
Exhaustive coverage of Global Computer Aided Engineering (CAE) Market
Highest number of market tables and figures
Subscription based model available
Guaranteed best price
Assured post sales research support with 10% customization free
Related Reports:
North America Computer Aided Engineering (CAE) Market (2017-2023)
Europe Computer Aided Engineering (CAE) Market (2017-2023)
Asia Pacific Computer Aided Engineering (CAE) Market (2017-2023)
LAMEA Computer Aided Engineering (CAE) Market (2017-2023)
Recent Comments