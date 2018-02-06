According to a new report Global Computer Aided Engineering (CAE) Market, published by KBV research, the Global Computer Aided Engineering (CAE) Market size is expected to reach $11.1 billion by 2023, rising at a market growth of 10.7% CAGR during the forecast period.

The Europe market holds the largest market share in Global Finite Element Analysis Computer Aided Engineering Market by Region in 2016, and would continue to be a dominant market till 2023; growing at a CAGR of 8.7 % during the forecast period. The North America market is expected to witness a CAGR of 10.4% during (2017 – 2023) in Global Computational Fluid Dynamics Computer Aided Engineering Market. Additionally, The Asia Pacific market is expected to witness a CAGR of 13.3% during (2017 – 2023) in Global Multibody Dynamics Computer Aided Engineering Market.

The On-Premise market holds the largest market share in Global Computer Aided Engineering Market by Deployment Type in 2016, and would continue to be a dominant market till 2023. The Cloud market is expected to witness a CAGR of 14.6% during (2017 – 2023).

The Automotive market holds the largest market share in Global Computer Aided Engineering Market by Vertical in 2016, and would continue to be a dominant market till 2023; growing at a CAGR of 9.4 % during the forecast period. The Healthcare market is expected to witness a CAGR of 11% during (2017 – 2023). Additionally, The Electronics market would attain market value of $1,367.6 million by 2023.

Full Report: https://kbvresearch.com/computer-aided-engineering-cae-market/

The market research report has exhaustive quantitative insights providing a clear picture of the market potential in various segments across the globe with country wise analysis in each discussed region. The key impacting factors of the Global Computer Aided Engineering (CAE) Market have been discussed in the report with the elaborated company profiles of Autodesk, Inc., Bentley Systems, Inc., ANSYS, Inc., Altair Engineering, Dassault Systèmes, ESI Group, Exa Corporation, Hexagon AB (MSC Software Corporation), and Siemens AG.

Global Computer Aided Engineering (CAE) Market Size Segmentation

By Type

Finite Element Analysis

Computational Fluid Dynamics

Multibody Dynamics

Optimization & Simulation

By Deployment Type

Cloud

On-Premise

By Vertical

Automotive

Aerospace & Defense

Healthcare

Industrial Equipment

Electronics

Others

By Geography

North America Computer Aided Engineering (CAE) Market Size

US Computer Aided Engineering (CAE) Market Size

Canada Computer Aided Engineering (CAE) Market Size

Mexico Computer Aided Engineering (CAE) Market Size

Rest of North America Computer Aided Engineering (CAE) Market Size

Europe Computer Aided Engineering (CAE) Market

Germany Computer Aided Engineering (CAE) Market

UK Computer Aided Engineering (CAE) Market

France Computer Aided Engineering (CAE) Market

Russia Computer Aided Engineering (CAE) Market

Spain Computer Aided Engineering (CAE) Market

Italy Computer Aided Engineering (CAE) Market

Rest of Europe Computer Aided Engineering (CAE) Market

Asia Pacific Computer Aided Engineering (CAE) Market

China Computer Aided Engineering (CAE) Market

Japan Computer Aided Engineering (CAE) Market

India Computer Aided Engineering (CAE) Market

South Korea Computer Aided Engineering (CAE) Market

Singapore Computer Aided Engineering (CAE) Market

Malaysia Computer Aided Engineering (CAE) Market

Rest of Asia Pacific Computer Aided Engineering (CAE) Market

LAMEA Computer Aided Engineering (CAE) Market

Brazil Computer Aided Engineering (CAE) Market

Argentina Computer Aided Engineering (CAE) Market

UAE Computer Aided Engineering (CAE) Market

Saudi Arabia Computer Aided Engineering (CAE) Market

South Africa Computer Aided Engineering (CAE) Market

Nigeria Computer Aided Engineering (CAE) Market

Rest of LAMEA Computer Aided Engineering (CAE) Market

Companies Profiled

Autodesk, Inc.

Bentley Systems, Inc.

ANSYS, Inc.

Altair Engineering

Dassault Systèmes

ESI Group

Exa Corporation

Hexagon AB (MSC Software Corporation)

Siemens AG

