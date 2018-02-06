The global clostridium vaccine (animal health) market features a largely consolidated competitive landscape, with the top five companies collectively accounting for a share of over 63% of the overall market in 2015, observes a recent report by Transparency Market Research (TMR). These top vendors, namely Zoetis, Inc., Merck & Co., Sanofi-Aventis, Boehringer Ingelheim, and Eli Lilly and Company hold commanding positions owing to their wide geographic presence and a strong financial backing allowing increased focus on research and development activities.

Top companies in the market aim to strengthen their positions with strategies such as targeted in-licensing, acquisition, and innovative marketing. Use of the digital medium to reach out to an extended consumer base and serve the consumer more effectively has also started becoming a popular strategy. An instance is the recent update made to Bayer's BCS cowdition smartphone application in July 2016. The enhanced application is expected to help veterinarians to track the current and future hurdles regarding cattle health, which will help minimize the impact of metabolic diseases on dairy cows. Transparency Market Research estimates that the global clostridium vaccines market will exhibit a healthy 4.9% CAGR over the period between 2016 and 2024. Rising at this rate, the market, which valued at US$418.0 mn in 2015, is expected to reach US$643.5 mn by 2024. In terms of animal species, the swine segment presently leads but is expected to be outpaced by the growth of the ovine segment. In terms of geography, the global market is dominated by North America, which accounted for over 37% of the global market in 2015.

Government initiatives play a key role the development of animal health care markets. For instance, the China market for veterinary healthcare is chiefly driven by compulsory immunization policy, several animal health awareness programs, the easy availability of affordable veterinary vaccines, and fund for research and development in the field. In several other developed as well as developing economies, funds invested by government bodies for the research and development of veterinary vaccines and medications play a key role in boosting the demand for clostridium vaccines.

Government initiatives play a key role the development of animal health care markets.

Along with this, the rising global demand for animal products such as cattle milk, meat, and eggs is also a key factor driving the global market for clostridium vaccines. Animal products such as milk, pork, beef, and chicken collectively account for nearly 40% of global agricultural GDP and generated revenues valuing nearly US$600 bn in 2015. The market for these products in developing countries is growing rapidly due to the rising population and increased disposable incomes. The resultant rise in awareness regarding the need for maintaining the excellent health of animals is expected to further drive the clostridium vaccines market in the near future.