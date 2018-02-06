The Casio G-Shock Analog Digital GA-110DC-2A Men’s Watch grew popular initially for its unique design. CASIO’s own technology produces the pattern of denim. The denim-pattern caught on like hot metal to skin and offered an astonishing combination with heavy denim. The denim-pattern of the Casio G-Shock Analog Digital GA-110DC-2A Men’s Watch is a game laser played with lacquer.

You can match your jeans to the Casio G-Shock Analog Digital GA-110DC-2A Men’s Watch. There are also other two shades – in dark blue and faded blue. Resin and stainless steel makes the Casio G-Shock Analog Digital GA-110DC-2A Men’s watch a tough and durable, long-lasting piece of equipment to own that can work flawlessly till depths up to 600 feet.

The Casio G-Shock Analog Digital GA-110DC-2A Men’s Watch is perfect for most water sports. Its steel-back is rust-proof. Snorkeling, swimming or rafting; its anti-magnetic, shock-resistant properties make it ideal also for labs and industries alike. Its analog hands above digital displays also give the Casio G-Shock Analog Digital GA-110DC-2A Men’s Watch quite an industrial look.

The Casio G-Shock Analog Digital GA-110DC-2A Men’s Watch comes with a full auto-calendar pre-programmed till 2099. After that, it will require manual setting. The world time features 29 time zones covering 48 cities and the Coordinated Universal Time (UTC). City codes are also displayed. That way, it also becomes a suitable travel watch. The toughness adds to it. It’s the collective effect of a hollow-structured case with an all-directional protective covering, with cushioning material protecting critical parts. A prominent bezel configuration is also a part of it. It also prevents the buttons and the glass from flat-surface collisions from any angle.

It is a design concept the Casio Watches adopted, stressing upon protection from shocks as a critical-basic. Encompassing resistance to electric shocks, gravity, low temperature, vibrations, water and direct, concussive shocks, the watch packed in as many goodies as it could! Its internal components are protected with urethane; the timekeeping module is suspended in it.

Any analogue/digital layout needs a big display to be of practical use, so the Casio G-Shock Analog Digital GA-110DC-2A Men’s Watch has one. It’s extra-large compared to a few who claim to be proper field watches, but also with a few more utilities. The 1/1000th sec stopwatch is another one to check out. The Casio G-Shock Analog Digital GA-110DC-2A Men’s Watch is a great tool for runners, cyclists – practically anyone who has something to do with speed!

The Casio G-Shock Digital Men’s Watch is a skillfully designed, useful and practical utensil that also passes as a fashion item. The thrill-seeking traveler or the pub-hopper, the Casio G-Shock Analog Digital GA-110DC-2A Men’s Watch caters to both.