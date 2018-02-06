PMR delivers key insights on the global Bulletproof Security Glass market in its revised report entitled ‘Bulletproof Security Glass Market: Global Industry Analysis (2012 – 2016) and Forecast (2017–2025).’ This report has analyzed every angle of the global market that can support the reader in taking informed decisions and tap new regional markets. Estimated sales of bulletproof security glass in global market is valued to be US$ 2,801.9 Mn by the end of 2017 and touch a value more than US$ 5 Bn by 2025 end, witnessing a growth of 9.1% over the year 2025.

Global Bulletproof Security Glass Market Dynamics

Need to ensure the maximum safety of financial sector buildings and institutions & reducing risk to human life is anticipated to boost the demand for the bulletproof security glass for various applications across the globe. Further, thriving defense sector is expected to drive the demand for bulletproof security glass. Rising number of civilian vehicles, military vehicles, high security installations and structures such as airports, buildings and financial institutions are expected to escalate the growth of bulletproof security glass market

On the other hand, non-compliance with international quality standards for the bulletproof security glass is expected to be one of the key challenges in the market. Prominent end-users of the product are focusing on adoption of security measures of highest standards, including installation of product that meet international quality standards.

Manufacturers are partnering with defense organizations is found to be one of the key trends in the global bulletproof security glass market.

Global Bulletproof Security Glass Market: Segmental Forecast

On the basis of application, the report states that the bank security glass will continue to dominate the market during the forecast period followed by armored cash trucks segment. On the basis of end-use, the commercial & institutional construction segment is projected to dominate the market in terms of values and volumes during the forecast period. In 2016, the commercial & institutional segment was valued at about US$ 440 Mn and is estimated to reach a high valuation of around US$ 915 Mn by 2025 end.

By region, Europe bulletproof security glass market may continue to dominate the global market during the forecast period owing to rapid growth of automotive and construction industry wherein the bulletproof security glass are primarily utilized in various buildings and premium cars. Germany is expected to hold major revenue share in the Europe bulletproof security glass market over the forecast period. North America and APAC are estimated to grow at value CAGRs of 8.1% and 8.7% respectively over the forecast period.

Global Bulletproof Security Glass Market Competitive Landscape

Some of the key market participants included in the Global Bulletproof Security Glass market report are: Asahi Glass Co. Ltd., Compagnie de Saint-Gobain S.A., Nippon Sheet Glass Co., Ltd., Guardian Industries Corp., China Glass Holdings Limited, Sisecam Group, Taiwan Glass Ind. Corp., Phoenicia Flat Glass Industries Ltd., Schott AG, Scheuten Glass Holding B.V., Apogee Enterprises, Inc., Duratuf Glass Industries (P) Ltd., Jeet & Jeet Glass and Chemicals Pvt. Ltd.

