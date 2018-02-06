Summary

This report studies the Blood Irradiation market status and outlook of global and United States, from angles of players, regions, product types and end industries; this report analyzes the top players in global and United States market, and splits the Blood Irradiation market by product type and application/end industries.

The Asia-Pacific will occupy for more market share in following years, especially in China, also fast growing India and Southeast Asia regions.

North America, especially the United States, will still play an important role which cannot be ignored. Any changes from United States might affect the development trend of Blood Irradiation.

Geographically, this report is segmented into several key regions, with sales, revenue, market share (%) and growth Rate (%) of Blood Irradiation in these regions, from 2013 to 2025 (forecast), covering

United States

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

South America

Middle East and Africa

The major players in global and United States market, including

Best Theratronics

Hitaci

Gilardoni

Rad Source

Cegelec

Shinva Medical

JL SHEPHERD & ASSOCIATES

CIF medical

NPIC

Gamma-Service

On the basis of product, the market is primarily split into

X-ray Blood Irradiation

Gamma-ray Blood Irradiation

On the basis on the end users/application, this report covers

Blood Bank

Hospital

Research Institutions

Table of Contents –

2018-2025 Blood Irradiation Report on Global and United States Market, Status and Forecast, by Players, Types and Applications

1 Methodology and Data Source

1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

1.1.1 Research Programs/Design

1.1.2 Market Size Estimation

1.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

1.2 Data Source

1.2.1 Secondary Sources

1.2.2 Primary Sources

1.3 Disclaimer

2 Blood Irradiation Market Overview

2.1 Blood Irradiation Product Overview

2.2 Blood Irradiation Market Segment by Type

2.2.1 X-ray Blood Irradiation

2.2.2 Gamma-ray Blood Irradiation

2.3 Global Blood Irradiation Product Segment by Type

2.3.1 Global Blood Irradiation Sales (Units) and Growth (%) by Type (2013, 2017 and 2025)

2.3.2 Global Blood Irradiation Sales (Units) and Market Share (%) by Type (2013-2018)

2.3.3 Global Blood Irradiation Revenue (Million USD) and Market Share (%) by Type (2013-2018)

2.3.4 Global Blood Irradiation Price (K USD/Unit) by Type (2013-2018)

2.4 United States Blood Irradiation Product Segment by Type

2.4.1 United States Blood Irradiation Sales (Units) and Growth by Type (2013, 2017 and 2025)

2.4.2 United States Blood Irradiation Sales (Units) and Market Share by Type (2013-2018)

2.4.3 United States Blood Irradiation Revenue (Million USD) and Market Share by Type (2013-2018)

2.4.4 United States Blood Irradiation Price (K USD/Unit) by Type (2013-2018)

3 Blood Irradiation Application/End Users

3.1 Blood Irradiation Segment by Application/End Users

3.1.1 Blood Bank

3.1.2 Hospital

3.1.3 Research Institutions

3.2 Global Blood Irradiation Product Segment by Application

3.2.1 Global Blood Irradiation Sales (Units) and CGAR (%) by Application (2013, 2017 and 2025)

3.2.2 Global Blood Irradiation Sales (Units) and Market Share (%) by Application (2013-2018)

3.3 United States Blood Irradiation Product Segment by Application

3.3.1 United States Blood Irradiation Sales (Units) and CGAR (%) by Application (2013, 2017 and 2025)

3.3.2 United States Blood Irradiation Sales (Units) and Market Share (%) by Application (2013-2018)

…

