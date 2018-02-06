Benzalkonium Chloride Market: Overview

Benzalkonium chloride is an organic salt classified as quaternary ammonium compound. It is used as cationic surfactant. Synonyms of benzalkonium chloride include alkyldimethylbenzylammonium chloride, BAC, BKC, and ADBAC. It is white or yellowish white powder, or a gelatinous substance that is soapy to touch. It is soluble in water and water.

The solution of benzalkonium chloride is generally clear or slightly yellowish in appearance. The solution tends to froth when shaken or disturbed. It can be used in solid form as a powder or even as a solution in the liquid form. It is available in two basic grades: hybrid grade and pure grade. The use of the form of grades depends highly on the application for which it has to be used.

Benzalkonium chloride fulfills three functions: phase transfer agent, cationic surfactant, and biocides. Based on function, they are used in applications such as preservatives, detergents in laundry industry, pest control, and emulsifying agents. Benzalkonium chloride is employed in industries such as oil & gas, pharmaceuticals & cosmetics, water treatment, paper & pulp, chemical, and textile & leather.

Benzalkonium Chloride Market: Trends

The market for benzalkonium chloride is expected to witness substantial growth in the near future due to its wide range of applications. Benzalkonium chloride is used as a germicide in the medical industry. The benzalkonium chloride market is expected to expand in the next few years owing to the rise in awareness regarding healthy lifestyle.

Benzalkonium chloride exhibits high degree of biodegradability. Unlike other detergents, it does not accumulate when used for the process of aquaculture. Due to its eco-friendly properties, benzalkonium chloride is preferred over various other substances, which tend to accumulate in the environment, thereby disrupting the ecosystem of the location.

Benzalkonium chloride is used against various fungi, algae, enveloped viruses, and bacteria, owing to its better biocidal properties. The usage of benzalkonium chloride is anticipated to rise significantly during the forecast period owing to its efficient germicidal, biocidal, and biodegradable properties.

Benzalkonium Chloride Market: Region-wise Outlook

The benzalkonium chloride market is well developed in North America. Rise in usage of benzalkonium chloride in the production of oil and gas in the U.S. is estimated to drive the market in the near future. In terms of demand, the market in Asia Pacific is projected to follow that in North America during the forecast period. Of late, the emphasis on water treatment has increased significantly in certain countries in Asia such as China, India, and Japan. Benzalkonium chloride is used widely for the purpose of water treatment due to its disinfecting properties.

Benzalkonium chloride is also employed as an additive in the construction industry. Increase in construction activities in France, Italy, the U.K., and Germany in Europe is likely to boost the market for benzalkonium chloride in the region.

Middle East & Africa has been witnessing rapid urbanization since the last few decades. The construction industry in the region has been expanding at a rapid pace. This is expected to be a driving factor of the benzalkonium chloride market in Middle East & Africa. The market in Latin America is anticipated to expand at comparatively lower pace during the forecast period primarily due to the low awareness about the usage of benzalkonium chloride and presence of less number of manufacturing units in the region. However, the benzalkonium chloride market is estimated to witness moderate growth, due to various developments taking place in countries such as Brazil and Mexico.

