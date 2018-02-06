MUMBAI, INDIA – Stemming from a rich professional background of 17 years in sales, Nimesh Mehta is taking the industry by storm with his upcoming book launch gala of the highly-anticipated new book, Sales Booster: The New Science & Art of Selling.

Sales leaders, entrepreneurs, corporate CEO’s, and like-minded media professionals are invited to take part in this special event to learn the secrets to success firsthand from the author himself.

BOOK LAUNCH DETAILS:

Date: February 11th, 2018

Location: Trident Hotel, C 56, G Block, Bandra Kurla Complex, Mumbai, Maharashtra 400098, India

Time: 10:00 AM to 1:00 PM

• 10:00 AM to 10:30 AM: Networking

• 10:30 AM Onwards: Welcome, Key Note Speech, Guest Speaker Address, Panel Discussion, Book Launchand Book Signing

Registration Page: http://www.nimeshmehta.net/book-launch/

Given the fast-paced world of crunching numbers and trade built to the roaring industries of sales and marketing, why are some salespeople more successful than others? Why do some companies generate year on year growth in sales when most other companies struggle?

After 14 years of outstanding experience, Nimesh Mehta recognized the many pieces of the intricate selling puzzle and how to piece it together. Implementation of this great wisdom resulted in tremendous increases in sales, which jumped ten times in just two years. Now, Sales Booster will pass this sales wisdom onto salespeople, corporations, and entrepreneurs, catapulting them to a bigger bottom line, faster than ever before. Sales Booster also brings forward real life wisdom on selling and leadership by interviewing 26 CEO’s/business leaders of world-class organizations.

Rajiv Talreja, author of Lead or Bleed, recounts the author’s many achievements and succinctly quotes, “Nimesh has redefined the characteristics of leadership in the 21st century.”

Nimesh Mehta is a dynamic sales leader with 17 years of experience in sales and marketing across industries, with a lot of sales expertise in asset and equity investment management, financial services, insurance, consumer durables, and FMCG products. Nimesh has held various positions, including the head of business, head of products, head of sales and distribution, and head of the customer service. He has led many teams, ranging from 4 to 150 members, and in the last 2 years, he has consistently achieved more than 200% of his annual sales targets, with only 4 team members across India. Nimesh has made public presentations on equities, investments, and loans to audiences of 10 to more than 1,000 customers.

With all the hard work and experience that he willingly shares, generosity does have its rewards: Nimesh is a proud father of two beautiful daughters, and currently cherishes parenting and enjoys as much time as he can with his angels. He served as the vice president of the Parent/Teacher Association at his daughters’ school, and over the last couple of years, Nimesh has played an instrumental role in organizing cultural and sports events for students.

Nimesh Mehta is currently accepting interviews and is eager to provide professional comments or pen articles for journalists who share the same passion in this subject matter. Interested media professionals are encouraged to contact the author directly.