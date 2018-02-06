Angina pectoris market is expected to grow at the CAGR of 3.5% and reach the value of $12,707.4 million by the year 2018. This growth is primarily driven by the increase in number of patients undergoing treatment for angina pectoris and likely approval of new therapies like varespladib and Generx that are in late stage of clinical development. If approved, these products are expected to contribute in the growth of angina pectoris industry as they will be marketed at premium price by their inventor companies. Innovative mechanism of action of these products will lead to improvements in effectiveness and safety over currently marketed products.

Current treatments available of angina pectoris are not that effective and hence there are increasing opportunities for new market players to develop more effective therapies and contribute to the market growth. Currently, there is less competition in this industry, thus creating new growth opportunities for emerging players in this field. The continuous research and developments in this field is spurring the growth of this industry and the future seems bright with introduction of novel and effective drugs.

This research report analyzes this market based in its market segments and major geographies. Geographies analyzed under this research report include North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, and Rest of the World. This research report provides comprehensive analysis of current industry trends, factors driving market growth, restraints, industry structure, and market projections for upcoming years. Report also includes analysis of technological developments in this market, Porter’s five force model analysis, and complete company profiles of top industry players. It provides review of micro and macro factors significant with respect to existing market players and new entrants along with detailed value chain analysis.

Some of the major players dominating this market are Anthera Pharmaceuticals, Cardium Therapeutics, Astellas Pharma, Sanofi, Bayer HealthCare, Cardeus Pharmaceuticals and CardioVascular BioTherapeutics (CVBT), Merck & Co. Inc., Ark Therapeutics Group plc, Torrent Pharmaceuticals Limited, Circ Pharma Limited, HUYA Bioscience International LLC, Lacer S.A., Viromed Co. Ltd., Baxter Healthcare Corporation, and others.

