Global wood vinegar market is expected to grow at a CAGR between 7.2% and 7.7% over the forecast period 2017 to 2023. The wood vinegar market has grown steadily in the recent years. It has a significant impact on agriculture as a bio-based agricultural input, in terms of increasing the yield, quality, and nutrition-level of the produced crops, and this has led to its high demand across the world. The wood vinegar are used as feed supplements in poultry, it eliminates bacteria such as salmonella, which causes gastrointestinal diseases in poultry animals. The global wood vinegar market is expected to be primarily driven by factors such as stringent regulations regarding the usage of crop protection chemicals and rising consumption of organic food products, and, improved crop yield. However, the growth in Global Wood Vinegar Market is likely to be restrained by Low Awareness about Wood Vinegar, Globally.

Segments Covered

The wood vinegar market is segmented on the basis of pyrolysis method, application, and region. The segmentation on the basis of Pyrolysis Method covers Intermediate pyrolysis, Fast pyrolysis, and slow pyrolysis. On the basis of Application the market is segmented as Food, medicinal, and consumer products, Animal feed, Agriculture, and Others (including industrial source for production of acetic acid, tar & creosote production, and waste water treatment.

Company Profiles

