New Delhi, February 2018: Tula’s Institute, a visionary group of institutions based out of Dehradun has been selected as the Best Engineering & Management College in Uttarakhand” by The Golden Star Awards (GSA) 2018.

The ceremony that was held on 27th Jan 2018 in the city, witnessed distinguished guests like Smt. Kirron Kher (Member of the Bharatiya Janata Party, film and television actress), Mr. Rajiv Mishra (Founder of Electronic Media Rating Council of India), Business Tycoons and some of the Indian Politician at the venue.

In line with the Government’s commitment to develop homegrown institutions, organizations and enterprises, GSA seeks to inspire and encourage local bodies to promote India and showcase its products and services to the world. Acknowledgement by GSA for Tula’s Institute showed their dedication towards achieving educational excellence.

Speaking at the ceremony, Silky Jain, Executive Director of Tula’s Institute said, “We feel nostalgic to achieve this and our delight has doubled through these simultaneous recognitions. At Tula’s we believe in the power of education, strengthened by a well- rounded approach towards sustention in life. Tula’s Institute focus on creating leaders out of young saplings and it is this grit and determination that has landed us with such prolific acknowledgement. These awards provided an extended podium to increase awareness on brand Tula and our vision to arm tender minds with the necessary skills to become world leaders.”

Tula’s Institute is committed to create a premier educational journey and make young minds proficient enough to explore new and unchartered avenues with strong conviction and care. The Institute has also managed to be the youngest among the top 50 Educational Institutes all over India. Tula’s Institute is known for providing excellent services in reaching quality education to the doorsteps of the students.

About Tula’s Institute

Tula’s Institute, the Engineering and Management College, is a pioneering institute founded by Mr. Sunil Kumar Jain in the year 2006. Tula’s Institute operates under the aegis of Rishabh Educational Trust, in Uttarakhand (Dehradun) and is approved by AICTE. Offering world-class facilities and amenities to students, institution is characterized by the quality of education and renowned for its excellence in academic program across a broad range of disciplines. The institute was established with a vision to evolve a unique system of education that increases the relevance of higher education. Tula’s Institute provides a learning platform that promotes innovation, leadership, and academia.

Tula’s Institute is committed to offer the best infrastructure and facilities so as to ensure standards of excellence and supreme quality for the students. The institute provides excellent infrastructural facilities with well equipped laboratories, modern computer centre, spacious and well furnished classrooms, seminar hall, library, workshop and auditorium. Tula’s Institute is dedicated towards creating ‘True Business Leaders of Tomorrow’ and offers various programmes to students like B.Tech, M.Tech, BBA, MBA, BCA, MCA, B.SC (Forestry, Agriculture), Diploma in Polytechnic etc.

Tula’s Institute has been ranked not only as one of the Best Engineering College in Uttarakhand but also as one of the leading MBA Colleges in Dehradun. With a vision to be a respected and sought after group of education institutions, they are very much engaged in equipping individuals to be capable of building learning organization in the new millennium.

https://tulas.edu.in