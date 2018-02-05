The report on Specialty Fats & Oils Market by material(nano-fibrous material, biomimetic material, composite material, nano-composite materia), application(orthopedics, musculoskeletal & spine, skin/integumentary, cancer, dental, cardiology, neurology, cord blood & cell banking) trends analysis and forecasts up to 2023 studies the market sizes, key trends and opportunities in the main geographies such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Rest of the World. The growth in the world market is primarily driven by significant contribution by North America (Leading region) region to this market.

Global specialty fats and oils market is expected to expand beyond USD XXX billion in terms of value and xxx kilo tons in terms of volume by the end of 2023.Specialty fats are special group of vegetable fats that are used as substitutes for other types of fats in a wide variety of products including chocolate, confectionery, compound coatings, fillings and spreads, ice cream, dairy products, infant formula, and cosmetics. Specialty oils on the other hands are the class of oils that are used as dietary supplements or as oils with limited application in cooking and finds exclusivity amidst commodity oils.

Segments Covered:

The report segments the global specialty fats & oils market by ingredients: palm oil, palm kernel oil, soybean oil, nut based oil, exotic fats and oils (majorly tropical tree seed oils), others (as specialty oils or feedstock for specialty fats). On the basis of type: confectionary fats, bakery oil/fat, culinary oil/fat, and functional oil/fat. On the basis of form: liquid, dry (solid/semisolid). On the basis of application: chocolate & confectionary, bakery, dairy, frying/cooking retail consumption, cosmetics, others (baby food etc.)

Companies Profiled:

Cargill Inc.

Wilmar International Limited

Bunge Limited

AAK AB

IOI Loders Croklaan and Nisshin OilliO

International Foodstuff Company Holdings Limited

Olenex

Musim Mas Holdings

Intercontinental Specialty Fats SDN BHD

3F Industries

Key Topics Covered:

Preface Executive Summary Global Specialty Fats and Oils Market Overview IGR- Snapshots Global Specialty Fat & Oils Market Analysis, by Ingredients (USD Million, KT) 2017 – 2023 Global speciality Fat Market Analysis, by type (USD Million, KT) 2017 – 2024 Global Speciality Fats & Oils Market, by Form (USD Million, KT) 2017 – 2023 Global Speciality fats & Oils Market , by Application (USD Million, KT) 2017 – 2024 Global Specialty Fats & Oils Market Analysis, by Region (USD Million, KT) 2017 – 2023 Company Profiles

