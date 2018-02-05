MarketResearchReports.Biz adds “Global SIP Trunking Services Market Share, Size, Trends and Forecast Market Research Report” reports to its database. This report provides a strategic analysis of the SIP Trunking Services market and the growth estimates for the forecasted period.

The SIP trunking services market report provides analysis for the period 2014–2024, wherein the period from 2016 to 2024 is the forecast and 2015 is the base year. The report covers all the major trends and technologies playing a key role in the SIP trunking services market’s growth over the forecast period. It also highlights the drivers, restraints, and opportunities expected to influence the market’s growth during the said period in terms of revenue (in US$ Bn), across the geographies including North America, Europe, and Asia Pacific. North America comprises of the U.S. and Canada, while the Europe region covers the U.K., Germany, France, Spain, Italy, and rest of Europe. Furthermore, the Asia Pacific region is divided into China, Hong Kong, India, Indonesia, Philippines, Singapore, Australia, and rest of Asia Pacific.

The market overview section of the report outlines the drivers, restraints, and opportunities that influence the current nature and future standing of this market. An impact analysis of key trends has also been provided for every geographic region in the report in order to give a thorough analysis of the overall state of the SIP trunking services market, globally. Moreover, the report provides an overview of the various strategies of key players in the market.

The report segments the North America, Europe, and Asia Pacific SIP trunking services market on the basis of deployment into on-premise and hosted. Furthermore, on the basis of end-use the SIP trunking services market is divided banking, financial services and insurance (BFSI), telecom & IT, health care, retail, media and entertainment, government, education and others (transportation and manufacturing).The report emphasizes on covering the impact of SIP trunking services on the business process outsourcing (BPO) industry. Furthermore, the report provides price trend analysis that includes installation/set-up cost, maintenance cost, and permit cost in North America, Europe and Asia Pacific regions. The report emphasizes on covering the price trends in 2015 and also projects the estimated prices during the forecast period. The prices are analyzed on the basis of prices offered by key players in North America, Europe, and Asia Pacific region. Moreover, considering the competition in the market, supply-demand ratio, and macro and micro economic factors the prices are estimated for the forecast period. Thus, the report provides in-depth cross-segment analysis of the SIP trunking services market and classifies it at various levels, providing valuable insights at the macro and micro levels.

The report also highlights the competitive landscape of the SIP trunking services market, positioning all the major players according to their geographic presence, solutions/services offered, focus on research and development, and key recent developments. The comprehensive SIP trunking services market estimates are the result of our in-depth secondary research, primary interviews, and in-house expert panel reviews. These market estimates have been analyzed by taking into account the impact of different political, social, economic, technological, and legal factors along with the current market dynamics affecting the SIP trunking services market’s growth.

The major companies profiled in SIP trunking services market study include Flowroute, Inc., 3CX Ltd., Nextiva, Inc., XO Communications LLC, Twilio, Inc., 8X8, Inc., KPN International N.V., Allstream, Inc., ShoreTel, Inc., Level 3 Communications, LLC, NTT Communications Corporation, Digium, Inc., and Sangoma Technologies Corporation. Details such as financials, business strategies, recent developments, and other such strategic information pertaining to these players have been duly provided as part of company profiling.

The SIP trunking services market is segmented as below:

SIP Trunking Services Market

By Deployment

On-premise

Hosted

By End-use

BFSI

Telecom and IT

Health Care

Retail

Media and Entertainment

Government

Education

Others (Transportation and Manufacturing)

By Geography

North America

The U.S.

Canada

Europe

The U.K.

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China

Hong Kong

India

Indonesia

Philippines

Singapore

Australia

Rest of APAC

