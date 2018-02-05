Shelving Shop Group supplies an extensive collection of RMS shopfitting equipment and accessories to the retail industry. RMS products boast durability, aesthetic appeal and versatile designs.

[CAMBERLEY, 5/2/2018] – Shelving Shop Group, a storage specialist, based in New Zealand, supplies a wide range of high-quality shopfitting equipment and accessoriesfrom RMS Shop, their retail-focused division.RMS products boast durability, aesthetic appeal and versatile designs.

Shopfittings Made to the Highest Standards

RMS is a reputable specialist importer and wholesaler of shopfitting accessories in New Zealand. Servicing retail and commercial businesses, RMS offers a comprehensive range of shelving hardware, shopfitting fixtures and merchandising equipment. Shelving Shop Group carries extensive stock holdings of all RMS products to ensure continuity of supply.

The range of RMS shopfitting products include:

• Wall channels and shelf brackets

• Shelving systems

• Hang rails

• Shop fitting hardware

• Clothing racks and mannequins

• Slatwall and wall systems

• Brochure holders

• Peg prongs

• Slatpanel

The RMS Advantage

In New Zealand, seismic activity is a common occurrence and can result in thousands of dollars in damage to retail properties. RMS shopfittings are designed with periodic earthquakes in mind, offering clients the best in stability and durability.

Shopfittings from RMS are also attractive displays, which effectively showcase products. They create a seamless store layout that is easy to navigate and manage. The wide range of choices allows clients to enhance the versatility of their store displays while creating a comfortable viewing experience for customers.

With over 45 years of experience in the development of retail spaces, RMS can design, and custom build specialised shopfitting equipment to suit their client’s requirements. Call them on 0800 180 280 to place an order.

About Shelving Shop Group

Shelving Shop Group is a preferred supplier to both big retail chains and small-scale boutique retailers in New Zealand. Across their three divisions – Shelving Shop, RMS and Shopfit NZ – the company provides a wide range of storage and display products that help businesses maximise their space and ensure efficiency in their operations.

For more information about Shelving Shop Group, visit their website at https://www.shelvingshopgroup.co.nz.