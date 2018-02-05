Saudi Arabia Online Fashion Industry Outlook to 2022 – By Apparel, Footwear and Fashion Accessories, By Menswear, Women wear, Kids wear, by Footwear (Sneakers, Flip-Flops, Sandals, Boots), by Apparel (Top, Dresses and Bottom, Jackets, Shirts and Shorts)” provides a comprehensive analysis on the Saudi Arabia online fashion Market. The report covers online fashion market size by GMV, market segment by type (Apparel, Fashion Accessories and Footwear), by region (Riyadh, Jeddah, Mecca, Medina, Dammam and Others), by price range (Economy, Mass, Premium and Elite).The report further discusses market segmentation by gender (women, men and kids), by product categories (tops, dresses, bottoms, jackets, shorts and others), online accessories market segmentation by product categories (handbags, belts, imitation jewelry, watches and others), online footwear market segmentation by product categories (sneakers, flip-flops, sandals, boots and others). The publication provides competition analysis major players (Namshi General Trading LLC, JollyChic, Wadi General Trading LLC, Souq Group Pvt. Ltd., MarkaVIP, Ubuy, Basicxx, Sivvi, Elabelz, Noon, Bershka, Yoox.com and NextDirect). The report also covers consumer profiling, SWOT analysis, rules and regulation, snapshot on Saudi Arabia online internet retailing industry along with analyst recommendation and macroeconomic variables.

The report is useful for E-commerce companies, investors, potential entrants and other stakeholders to align their market centric strategies according to ongoing and expected trends in the future.

Saudi Arabia Online Fashion Market Size and Overview

Saudi Arabia online fashion retail market is quite dynamic and is in the early growth phase. The online fashion market has grown from a GMV of SAR ~ million in 2012 to SAR ~ million in 2017 at a CAGR of ~%. A phenomenal growth of ~% in the internet users in the last 5 years and in smart phone users in the country have acted as drivers for the online fashion market. Convenience to purchase online, rising disposable income, easy availability of branded products and rising demand for E-commerce products in Riyadh and Jeddah are other major factors which have augmented the growth of online fashion market in Saudi Arabia.

Market Segmentation:

Apparels, Footwear and Accessories

Apparels witnessed the maximum share contributing ~% followed by the accessories contributing ~% and footwear ~% to the total GMV of the fashion products sold on E-commerce platforms in 2017. Availability of international brands and presence of trending products on such online platforms with varied offers and discounts are the major factors which have driven sales of apparels on E-commerce portals.

In apparel market, women segment has dominated with share of ~% followed by men contributing ~% and kids ~% in the total GMV generated during the year 2017. Under apparel category, the top selling categories are tops, dresses and bottoms, jackets, skirts and shorts.

In footwear market, women segment contributed majority to the GMV with share of ~% followed by men segment which contributed ~% and kids (less than 14 years old) with ~% in 2017. Under Footwear category the top selling categories are Sneakers, Flip-Flops, Sandals and Boots.

In accessories market, women segment has dominated with share of ~% followed by men and kids together contributing ~% in the total GMV generated during the year 2017. Under Accessories category the top selling categories are handbags, belts, imitation jewelry and watches.

By Region (Riyadh, Jeddah, Mecca, Medina and Dammam)

Demand for fashion products in Riyadh witnessed the maximum share contributing ~% followed by Jeddah, Mecca, Medina together contributing ~%, Dammam contributing ~% and other cities like Sultanah, Tabuk, Al Khari, Buraidah and Taif contribute ~% in total GMV of the fashion products sold on E-commerce platforms in 2017.

By Price (Economy, Mass, Premium, Elite)

Saudi Arabia, being a fashion conscious economy witnessed maximum sales arising out of premium priced fashion products available in online fashion market. Premium segment includes fashion products that range between SAR 90 to SAR 150, constitute ~% of the total GMV in the online apparel and footwear product market for 2017. The other segments like Mass segment constitute ~%, Economy segment constitute ~% and Elite segment constitute ~%.

Competitive Landscape

Namshi has dominated the market for online fashion in Saudi Arabia with a GMV share of ~% reported during 2017. This was followed by Souq which has witnessed market share of ~% in 2017. Wadi.com and JollyChic.com both has a GMV share of ~%, ~% respectively for online fashion in Saudi Arabia. Strategic collaboration with more than 500 leading fashion and lifestyle brands in the country to offer wide range of apparels, footwear, accessories and cosmetics catering to the needs of men, women and kids, provided an edge over competitors that operate on the same scale. Other players such as Basicxx, Elabelz, Noon.com and various new entrants witnessed an increase in customer base and revenues due to increased demand for online fashion products by Saudi Arabia population.

Future Outlook to Saudi Online Fashion Market

Market for online fashion in Saudi Arabia is expected to grow from SAR ~ million in 2018 to SAR ~ million in 2022 registering a five year CAGR of ~%. New entrants are expected to grow in terms of GMV in future adding to the competition in online fashion markets. Strategic expansion by the existing market players via inorganic growth and innovative ease provided by tools such as 3D try-and-buy tools would further assist in growth of the online fashion market. E-commerce markets will witness an increase in customer base, of which Riyadh and Jeddah will contribute a large share.

