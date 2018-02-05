The report on Food Glazing Agents Market by type (shellac, paraffin, bees, carnauba, candelilla, montan, lanolin wax), function (coating, surface finishing, firming, film, binding, stabilizing agents), application (processed meat, functional foods, confectionery, bakery) trends analysis and forecasts up to 2023 studies the market sizes, key trends and opportunities in the main geographies such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Rest of the World. According to the report the Global Food Glazing Agents Market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 7.8% in terms of value over the period of 2017-2023. The growth in the world market is primarily driven by significant contribution by North America (Leading region) region to this market.
The recent report on Global Food Glazing Agents market identified that Europe dominated the Global Food Glazing Agents market over the last couple of years, while emerging markets of Asia-Pacific and Latin America are anticipated to contribute significantly to the growth in the Food Glazing Agents market worldwide.
The report segments the global food glazing agents market on the basis of type, function, and application
Global Food Glazing Agents Market by Type
- Stearic acid
- Shellac
- Paraffin wax
- Beeswax
- Carnauba wax
- Candelilla wax
- Others (montan and lanolin wax)
Global Food Glazing Agents Market by Function
- Coating agents
- Surface finishing agents
- Firming agents
- Film agents
- Others (binding agents and stabilizing agents)
Global Food Glazing Agents Market by Application
- Processed meat, poultry & fish
- Functional foods
- Fruits & vegetables
- Confectionery
- Bakery
- Others (dairy products & convenience foods
Global Food Glazing Agents market by Regions
- North America
- Europe
- Asia-Pacific
- RoW
Companies Profiled in the report
- Capol GmbH
- Mantrose-Haeuser Co., Inc.
- Strahl & Pitsch
- British Wax
- Poth Hille
- BJ International
- Stéarinerie Dubois
- Carnaúba Do Brasil Ltda
- Koster Keunen
- Masterol Foods
