The report on Food Glazing Agents Market by type (shellac, paraffin, bees, carnauba, candelilla, montan, lanolin wax), function (coating, surface finishing, firming, film, binding, stabilizing agents), application (processed meat, functional foods, confectionery, bakery) trends analysis and forecasts up to 2023 studies the market sizes, key trends and opportunities in the main geographies such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Rest of the World. According to the report the Global Food Glazing Agents Market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 7.8% in terms of value over the period of 2017-2023. The growth in the world market is primarily driven by significant contribution by North America (Leading region) region to this market.

The recent report on Global Food Glazing Agents market identified that Europe dominated the Global Food Glazing Agents market over the last couple of years, while emerging markets of Asia-Pacific and Latin America are anticipated to contribute significantly to the growth in the Food Glazing Agents market worldwide.

The report segments the global food glazing agents market on the basis of type, function, and application

Global Food Glazing Agents Market by Type

Stearic acid

Shellac

Paraffin wax

Beeswax

Carnauba wax

Candelilla wax

Others (montan and lanolin wax)

Global Food Glazing Agents Market by Function

Coating agents

Surface finishing agents

Firming agents

Film agents

Others (binding agents and stabilizing agents)

Global Food Glazing Agents Market by Application

Processed meat, poultry & fish

Functional foods

Fruits & vegetables

Confectionery

Bakery

Others (dairy products & convenience foods

Global Food Glazing Agents market by Regions

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

RoW

Companies Profiled in the report

Capol GmbH

Mantrose-Haeuser Co., Inc.

Strahl & Pitsch

British Wax

Poth Hille

BJ International

Stéarinerie Dubois

Carnaúba Do Brasil Ltda

Koster Keunen

Masterol Foods

