The report on Automotive Brake Systems Market by type(disc brakes and drum brake), technology (traction control system, anti-lock brake system, electronic brake-force distribution, and electronic stability control and vehicle type) trends analysis and forecasts up to 2023 studies the market sizes, key trends and opportunities in the main geographies such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Rest of the World. According to the report the Global Automotive Brake Systems Market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 6.4% in terms of value over the period of 2017-2023. The growth in the world market is primarily driven by significant contribution by North America (Leading region) region to this market.

The recent report on Global Automotive Brake Systems Market identified that Asia Pacific dominated the Global Automotive Brake Systems Market over the last couple of years, while emerging markets of Asia-Pacific and Latin America are anticipated to contribute significantly to the growth in the Automotive Brake Systems Market worldwide.

The report segments the Global Automotive Brake Systems Market on the basis of Type, Technology, and Vehicle Type.

Global Automotive Brake Systems Market by Type

Disc Brakes

Drum Brake

Global Automotive Brake Systems Market by Technology

Traction Control System (TCS)

Anti-Lock Brake System (ABS)

Electronic Brake-Force Distribution (EBD)

Electronic Stability Control (ESC)

Global Automotive Brake Systems Market by Vehicle Type

Commercial vehicles

Passenger vehicles

Global Automotive Brake Systems Market by Regions

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

RoW

Companies Profiled in the report

Robert Bosch GmbH

Autoliv, Inc.

BremboS.p.A

Aisin Seiki Co., Ltd.

Akebono Brake Industry Co., Ltd.

Federal-Mogul Holdings LLC

Nissin Kogyo Co., Ltd.

WABCO

Continental AG

Knorr-Bremse AG

