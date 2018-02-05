Red biotechnology involves the application of biotechnology in the production of biopharmaceuticals and pharmaceuticals. Biotechnology is increasingly gaining prominence in medicine over the last few years. The global biotechnology market is gaining from evolution of the healthcare industry to provide advanced diagnostics and novel line of treatment for medical conditions.

Red biotechnology aka medical biotechnology involves the development of novel therapeutic procedures and advanced diagnostics. The application of biotechnology in pharmaceutical and biopharmaceutical segments involve examination of cells and tissues, stem cells, orphan drugs, pharmacogenetics, genetic testing, gene therapy, and proteomics. Red biotechnology is primarily used for neurosciences and protein research.

The application of biotechnology in pharmaceuticals has helped the healthcare industry discover line of treatment for almost 5,000 to 8,000 rare diseases that affect almost 27 to 63 million people worldwide, which represents 6-8% of the global population. Red biotechnology has also helped for the diagnosis and treatment of an array of life-threatening diseases. Furthermore, advances in biotechnology for pharmaceutical and biopharmaceutical industry have improved treatment efficacy considerably. For instance, the application of red biotechnology in the pharmaceutical industry have improved survival rate of most cancers.

Geographically, North America and Europe holds a strong growth following the increasing need of digital system in life sciences.

