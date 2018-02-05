The global biosimlar monoclonal antibodies market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 42.8% over the period of 2017 to 2023 and reach to USD 8.97 billion by the end of 2023, states Infinium Global Research in its new report on global biosimilar monoclonal antibodies market. The report also identifies that with an expiry of several blockbuster drugs several biosimilar drugs to experience significant opportunities over the next few years. According to the report Patent expiration of biologics, innovative product in the pipeline and increasing healthcare infrastructure are expected to be key factors driving the growth of global biosimilar monoclonal antibodies market. Moreover, rising demand for biosimilar drugs owing to their cost effectiveness, is expected to inflate the market size of biosimilar drugs over the forecast period. However, unfavorable government regulations and development policies, undesirable manufacturing process and cost structure associated with the manufacturing process are considered to be restraining factors in the global biosimilar monoclonal antibodies market.

Globally, the rising geriatric population in countries such as Germany, the U.S., Japan and the United Kingdom is likely to experience growing prevalence of prevalence diseases such as cancer and diabetes. Oncology and autoimmune diseases are likely to be more prevalent in the geriatric population. Therapeutics for such chronic diseases are costly and are likely to provide opportunities for low cost biosimilar drugs over the forecast period.

The report segments the global biosimilar monoclonal antibodies market by drug class and by application.The market segmentation based on drug class includes, rituximab, infliximab, abciximab, trastuzumab, adalimumab, and bevacizumab. Moreover, based on application the biosimilar monoclonal antibodies market is segmented into oncology, chronic and auto immune diseases, growth hormone deficiency and infectious diseases.

Some of the key players in the global Biosimilar Monoclonal Antibodies market are PFIZER, INC., Novartis AG, Reliance Life Sciences, Allergan plc, CoherusBioSciences, Inc., Biocon, Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Ltd, BoehringerIngelheim GmbH., BioXpress Therapeutics SA, Intas Pharmaceuticals Limited, BIOCAD, GenorBioPharma Co. Ltd., and Celltrion, Inc.

The report provides deep insights on demand forecasts, market trends and micro and macro indicators. In addition, this report provides insights on the factors that are driving and restraining the demand globally as well as regionally. Moreover, Infinium Global Research- Growth Matrix (IGR- Growth Matrix) given in the report brings an insight on the investment areas that existing or new market players can consider.

The report provides insights into the market using analytical tools such as Porter’s five forces analysis and value chain analysis of Biosimilar Monoclonal Antibodies Market. Moreover, the study highlights current market trends and provides forecast from 2017 to 2023. We also have highlighted future trends in the Biosimilar Monoclonal Antibodies Market that will impact the demand during the forecast period.The report presents analysis of global as well as regional markets of Biosimilar Monoclonal Antibodies Market over the period of 2017 to 2023.The competitive analysis given in each regional market brings an insight on the market share of the leading players.

