Postal Automation System Market, By Technology (Advanced Facer Canceller System, Delivery Barcode Sorter, Automated Package Processing System, Automated Parcel &), By Component (Software, Services) and By Deployment- Global Forecast 2023

Market Scenario:

Toshiba Infrastructure Systems & Solutions Company and NEC Corporation are the major players in the postal automation system market. EC Corporation has updated the postal automation system for the Hong Kong post which will address the traditional Chinese characters in addition to the English handwritten and printed letters. Owing to its technological capabilities, NEC Corporation has been doing business with the Hong Kong post for almost 30 years now. NEC Corporation has been developing its postal automation system since 1961 and is serving postal operators in more than 50 countries. Toshiba holds the largest market share of postal automation system market and has also grabbed two offers for micro packet sorters from Russian post. Postal market is dynamic and postal automation systems are characterized by technological advancements and globalization which are driven by increasing competition and changing consumer behavior.

Major factor driving the growth of postal automation system market is the increasing need for automation across various verticals. Majorly, these systems are implemented where there is reception of large number of parcels and letters. So physically counting those parcels and letters will be very time consuming hence automated postal systems are proving to be very beneficial. Growing urbanization is one major factor driving the growth of postal automation system market. Growth in e-commerce is also responsible for driving the growth of postal automation market.

North America region holds the largest market share of global postal automation system market followed by Europe and Asia Pacific regions. The growth is North America region is mainly dominated by U.S. and Canada and is attributed to the increasing demand for automation in the region. The region also has a well-established infrastructure which allows implementation of advanced technologies. Asia Pacific region is expected to grow at the highest rate during the forecast period owing to presence of key players in the region.

Postal Automation System Market has been segmented on the basis of technology, component and deployment. The technology segment is further bifurcated into advanced facer canceller system, delivery barcode sorter, automated package processing system automated parcel & bundle sorter and others.

Postal automation system is basically implemented to reduce human effort, human errors and reduce processing time. Postal automation systems provide streamlining of operations, ease of deployment, online and real time processing of data, customer management, automated invoicing and data security as well. Postal automaton systems prove to be extremely beneficial by being robust and reliable with minimum support overheads. It provides with cost efficient solutions for small as well as medium enterprises and provides low cost deployment and low cost of ownership as well.

The global postal automation system market is expected to grow at approx. USD 2 Billion by 2023, at 9% of CAGR between 2017 and 2023.

Key Players:

The prominent players in postal automation system market are – Toshiba Infrastructure Systems & Solutions Company (Japan), Mitsubishi Logistics, Inc. (Japan), Escher Group (U.S.), NEC Corporation (Japan), Accenture PLC (Ireland), Siemens Ag (Germany), Fujitsu, Ltd. (Tokyo), Vanderlande (Netherlands), Falcon Autotech (India), Solystic SAS (France) among others.

Segments:

Postal automation system market can be segmented on the basis of following:

By Technology

• Advanced Facer Canceller System

• Delivery Barcode Sorter

• Automated Package Processing System

• Automated Parcel & Bundle Sorter

• Others

By Component

• Software

• Services

• Support

• Training & Maintenance

• Consulting

By Deployment

• On Premise

• Cloud

Regional Analysis:

The regional analysis of postal automation system market is being studied for regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe and Rest of the World. It has been observed that North America is estimated to account for the largest share of the market, whereas Asia-Pacific is projected to grow at the fastest rate during the forecast period. The major growth in postal automation system market in North America is attributed to technological advancements and growing need for automation in that region.

Intended Audience

• Technology Investors

• Research/Consultancy Firms

• Infrastructure Providers

• Components Providers

• System Integrators

• Suppliers and Distributors

• Government and Other Regulatory Bodies

• Postal Offices

