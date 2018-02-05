Annandale, Virginia (webnewswire) January 29, 2018 – Dirt Connections has just opened up their pool removal service for the people of Fairfax, Alexandria, Arlington, Loudon, Manassas, Falls Church, and Prince William counties. Once contacted, Dirt Connections brings in a team of pool removal contractors to remove your pool in a timely manner. This pool removal contractor has experience of over 30 years in construction and can remove a pool as soon as possible once they arrive.

Pool removal services are highly contested in the many Northern Virginia counties they serve, such as Fairfax. Many people who want their pool removed do not know where to contact the best contractor to do the job. That is why Dirt Connections has opened up their pool removal services to the people of Northern Virginia, to get rid of their unwanted pool.

Dirt Connections is offering partial swimming pool removal and full swimming pool removal. For partial swimming pool removal, the Dirt Connections company sends in a pool removal team to come and destroy the pool. First, the water is completely drained and then, 3 inch deep holes are drilled into the pool to demolish the top layer, which allows the pool to drain properly. 18 inches of the pool from the top down are demolished and the debris is placed on the bottom. Once they are done, they haul in the dirt and pack it into place, leaving the debris at the bottom to add to the fill in.

For a full swimming pool removal, the team at Dirt Connections executes a total pool demolition. Concrete, steel, vinyl lining, they make sure to break up every part of your pool. Once the removal is complete, the remaining debris is loaded into a dump truck and hauled off the site. Dirt is then brought in to fill the empty hole and compact it. Homeowners have a choice on whether to choose a partial pool removal or a full pool removal, but the result is the same: no more pool.

As a pool removal contractor, Dirt Connections provide the knowledge, tools, and fill dirt needed for pool removals, which will leave your home pool free. Schedule an appointment with Dirt Connections today by visiting their website at https://www.dirtconnections.com/ or calling them at (703) 940-9949. You can also visit them at 8309 Crestridge Road Fairfax Station, VA 22039.

###