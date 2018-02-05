Storage of essential commodities such as potable water, fuel, and expensive chemicals to remote and deserted areas is a big challenge currently. Scarcity of resources and diminishing natural resources present a considerable challenge before the storage industry. Development of the pillow tank storage system is proving to be a robust and effective medium to store and transport essential and vital commodities around the globe safely. Pillow tanks, also known as pillow bladders, are primarily collapsible liquid storage tank systems. Pillow tanks are used for the temporary storage of water, chemicals, oils, and fuel for a short duration.

Pillow tanks are known by different names across various industries, and these are utilized for a variety of purposes to meet specific needs and requirements. They are made from various fabricating materials. Some fabricating materials used in the manufacturing of pillow tanks are elvaloy, polyurethane, coated PVC, and epoxy resins. Pillow tanks also require fitting materials for extra durability, which includes stainless steel, aluminum, and polypropylene. High quality collapsible storage tanks are typically manufactured from XR-5 fabric, which offers UV and chemical-corrosion protection. Special types of fabric such as NSF 61 are also utilized for specific applications such as storage and transport of hazardous chemicals.

A significant advantage of a pillow-shaped tank is that it does not require any assembly or support structure, which helps to have a very low profile. This provides stability even during windy conditions. A commonly utilized pillow tank is the drinking water pillow tank. Drinking water pillow tanks are flexible storage units primarily designed for commercial, residential, and industrial potable water storage applications. Furthermore, pillow tanks offer high level of customization, depending on the type of liquid to be stored in them. Most commonly used customization includes the installation of emergency plugs, optional items ports, spare tank parts, repair kits, and pressure relief valves. The exterior of the pillow tank is made of robust and durable fabric, which is resistant to outdoor elements such as pollutants, dust, and temperature changes.

Portable liquid storage containers such as pillow tanks are the need of the hour, presently, due to increasing droughts, potable water shortage, scarcity in rainfall, and rising agricultural and industrial needs. Pillow tanks can serve as a critical medium for fulfilling the storage and transportation needs of a variety of agricultural and industrial applications. Moreover, pillow tanks are used in a variety of applications in the military due to their ease of use and ease of deployment. They also prove to be valuable for emergency management organizations, local, state, and global governmental bodies, which need to respond quickly to a broad range of environmental or weather-related disasters.

Pillow water storage tanks are available in a wide variety of sizes according to the type of application. Most commonly found storage pillow water tanks are used for residential purposes, with a storage range of 400, 1000, 2,000 and 5,000 liters. Pillow storage tanks are also utilized widely for rainwater harvesting, which can help reduce water scarcity and promote sustainability around the globe.

Increasing disaster relief activities, water scarcity, and commodity storage requirements across the globe provide vast potential for the pillow tank market. Rising demand for pillow tanks in disaster management programs is also driving the market around the globe. Lack of public awareness and material quality issues in emerging economies are the key restraints of the pillow tank market.

Currently, Asia Pacific and Europe lead the global pillow tank market in terms of consumption. China, India, and other countries of Southeast Asia are major consumers of pillow tanks in Asia Pacific. Technological advancements in material science and rapid economic expansion in countries of Asia Pacific are estimated to provide significant growth opportunities to global players in the pillow tank market. Prominent global players that manufacture pillow tanks are Flexi Tank, Husky Portable Containment, Simflex LLC, Canflex USA Inc., Genap B.V., and Chemtex Inc. Increase in investments for disaster management, promoting sustainability, rainwater harvesting, and potable water storage in deserted places led by the rise in per capita GDP of countries in Southeast Asia, are anticipated to boost the demand for pillow tanks in the near future.

