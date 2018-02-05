Study on Paper and Pulp Market by Infinium Global research is comprehensive presentation of qualitative and quantitative research to identify key trends, growth prospects, drivers, restraints and opportunities in the Global market. The report also deep dives into the sub-segments of Paper and Pulp Market by material(Nano-fibrous material, biomimetic material, composite material, Nano-composite material), application(orthopedics, musculoskeletal & spine, skin/integumentary, cancer, dental, cardiology, neurology, cord blood & cell banking) through main geographies in the Global Market such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and RoW. Browse through over 100 tables and figures to get complete view of the global and regional markets of Paper and Pulp over the period of 2017 to 2023.

The pulp is defined as the lignocellulosic fibrous material that is prepared by chemically or mechanically separating the cellulose fibers from wood, waste paper or agricultural by-products. In the value chain of paper or paperboard manufacturing paper pulp can be independently produced and sold to paper manufacturer or there are manufacturing units which are integrated and final products is paper taking wood chips, agricultural by products or waste paper as feedstock. Current market is defined for pulp and paper both considering equal volume being transformed into paper.

Segments Covered:

The report segments the global paper pulp market by source, application, process and region.

Companies Covered:

Amcor Limited

Cascades Inc.

Clearwater Paper Corporation

DS Smith PLC

International Paper Company

ITC Limited

Metsa Group .

Mondi Group

Nippon Paper Industries Co. Ltd

Packaging Corp. of America

Sappi Limited

Smurfit Kappa Group plc

Stora Enso Oyj

Key topics covered:

Preface Executive Summary Global Agrochemicals Market Overview Global Paper pulp Market Analysis, by Source (USD Million, KT) 2017 – 2023 Global Paper pulp Market Analysis, by End Products (USD Million, KT) 2017 – 2023 Global Paper pulp Market Analysis, by Process (USD Million, KT) 2017 – 2023 Global Paper pulp Market Analysis, by Region (USD Million, KT) 2017– 2023 Company Profiles

