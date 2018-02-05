The report on Organic Pet Food Market by material(nano-fibrous material, biomimetic material, composite material, nano-composite materia), application(orthopedics, musculoskeletal & spine, skin/integumentary, cancer, dental, cardiology, neurology, cord blood & cell banking) trends analysis and forecasts up to 2023 studies the market sizes, key trends and opportunities in the main geographies such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Rest of the World. The growth in the world market is primarily driven by significant contribution by North America (Leading region) region to this market.

Global Organic Pet Food Market is expected to grow at a CAGR between 8.5% and 9.5% over the period of 2017 – 2023. Organic pet foods are processed from produce cultivated by organic farming methods, without the use of antibiotics, artificial colors, artificial flavors, artificial preservatives, genetically modified seeds, synthetic growth hormones and toxic pesticides. Organic pet foods have to maintain the same standards set for organic foods for human consumption. It is mandatory for certified organic pet foods to maintain complete records related to production and processing for optimum traceability. Organic pet food contains more nutritional value than the conventional pet food. Organic pet food reduces the instances of allergies, arthritis, skin ailments, digestive disorders, obesity and some other illnesses of the pets. Moreover, it improves the fertility, immunity power, overall health and longevity of the pets.

Market Insights

Mars Inc, Nestle, Lily’s Kitchen, Pet Guard, Party Animal and some other companies spend heavily on product innovation, quality and marketing to attract the pet owners to their organic pet food products, as there is heavy competition in the market. Increased competition is expected to impact the prices of the organic pet food. Globally, the increasing adoption of pets, as part of lifestyle in smaller families, is driving the growth of the organic pet food, as pet owners treat their pets like family members, and prefer natural healthy food with essential nutrients, proteins and other elements for them.

Segments Covered

The report covers the analysis of global as well as regional markets of Organic Pet Food Market. Moreover, the global Organic Pet Food Market is segmented by End Users, by Distribution Channels and by Type. The global organic pet food by end users covers Bird, Cat, Dog, Duck, Fish and Other Animals. On the basis of distribution channel, the market is segmented as Hypermarkets/Supermarkets, Pet Shops, Online Stores and Retail Stores. Based on the type, the market is segmented as Dry Organic Pet Food and Wet Organic Pet Food.

Key topics covered:

Preface Executive summary Global Organic Pet Food Market Overview IGR- Snapshots Global Organic Pet Food Market Analysis, By End User (USD million) 2017 – 2023 Global Organic Pet Food market analysis, by Distribution Channels (USD million) 2017 – 2023 Global Organic Pet Food market analysis, by Type (USD million)2017 – 2023 Global Organic Pet Food market analysis, regional analysis (USD million) 2017 – 2023 Company profiles

