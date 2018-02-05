According to a new market report published by Lucintel, the future of the global Polytetrafluoroethylene (PTFE) market is positive with opportunities in various end use industries, including industrial processing, electrical and electronics, automotive, construction, and healthcare. The global PTFE market is expected to reach an estimated $3.2 billion by 2023 and it is forecast to grow at a CAGR of 5.9% from 2018 to 2023. The major driver for growth in this market is increasing demand for high performance polymers in industrial processing, automotive, electrical and electronics industries due to PTFE’s superior properties such as non-adhesiveness, low friction, non-stick, high dielectric, and chemical resistance.

In this market, industrial processing, healthcare, electrical and electronics are the major end use industries. On the basis of its comprehensive research, Lucintel forecasts that industrial processing will remain the largest segment by value and volume and will experience the highest growth over the forecast period supported by increasing demand of PTFE for corrosion resistant equipment in chemical processing plants.

Micronized powder, granular, fine powder, and aqueous dispersion are the major product foam used in different end use industries. Micronized powder is expected to be the largest PTFE form by value and volume and will experience the highest growth over the forecast period because of its wear resistance, lubricity, and flame retardant properties.

Asia Pacific (APAC) is expected to remain the largest region by value and volume, and is also expected to experience the highest growth over the forecast period due to growth in end use industries.

Emerging trends that have a direct impact on the dynamics of the PTFE industry include the emergence of recycling of TFE monomers for PTFE, and emerging new applications such as medical implants, wiring insulation and sealants. Chemours, Daikin Industries Ltd, 3M (Dyneon), Solvay and Dongyue Federation are among the major suppliers.

Lucintel, a leading global strategic consulting and market research firm, has analyzed growth opportunities in the global PTFE market by form type, end use industry, application, and region. Lucintel has prepared a comprehensive research report entitled “Growth Opportunities in the Global PTFE Market 2018-2023: Trends, Forecast, and Opportunity Analysis.” The Lucintel report serves as a catalyst for growth strategy as it provides a comprehensive data and analysis on trends, key drivers, and directions. The study includes a forecast for the global PTFE market by end use industry, form type, application, and region as follows:

By Product Form (Volume (Million Pounds) and $M shipment analysis for 2012 – 2023):

• Micronized Powder

• Granular

• Fine Powder

• Aqueous Dispersion

By End Use Industry (Volume (Million Pounds) and $M shipment analysis for 2012 – 2023):

• Industrial processing

• Electrical and Electronics

• Automotive

• Construction

• Healthcare

• Others

By Application (Volume (Million Pounds) and $M shipment analysis for 2012 – 2023):

• Ink and Coatings

• Plastics

• Grease and Lubricants

• Others

By Region (Volume (Million Pounds) and $M shipment analysis for 2012 – 2023):

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• The Rest of the World

This 208 page research report will enable you to make confident business decisions in this globally competitive marketplace.