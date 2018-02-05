WHAT: Feel the “reel” love this year, as ReelHouse, East Boston’s waterfront dining destination, offers a special Valentine’s Day four-course menu with optional wine pairings on Wednesday, February 14th, 2018. In addition to selections from the regular dinner menu, guests have the option to enjoy a four-course prix fixe menu with optional wine pairings prepared by Culinary Director Marc Orfaly.

Guests can start the nigh with an amuse-bouche of Fried Oyster Rockefeller, available vegetarian, and then choose from first course options like Crab Louie with avocado, grapefruit, tempura bits and green goddess dressing, and Terrine of Formage Blanc and Roasted Beets with micro greens salad and toasted pepitas. Second course options include Lobster Bisque with brioche croutons and Truffled Parmesan Risotto with exotic mushrooms and tiny vegetables. Third course options feature Roast Atlantic Halibut with chanterelles, braised leeks and chive potato puree and Vegetarian Surf and Turf with roasted cauliflower steak, lobster mushrooms, ginger scallion sauce and Szechwan pepper. Savor the sweet side with dessert options that include S’Mores Bites with graham cracker, chocolate and house made marshmallow and Nutella dipping sauce or Chef’s Cheese Plate. For the full menu see below or visit https://www.reelhouseboston.com/single-post/2018/01/24/Valentine%E2%80%99s-Day-Dinner-at-ReelHouse.

Valentine’s Day prix fixe menu at ReelHouse is $60 per person, and $80 per person with wine pairings. The regular menu will also be available. Reservations are strongly recommended, and can be made by calling 617-227-4320 or visiting www.reelhouseboston.com.

WHEN: Wednesday, February 14th, 2018

WHERE: ReelHouse | 6 New Street | East Boston, MA 02128

COST: $60 per person for the special Valentine’s Day four-course menu; $80 per person with wine pairing; Limited regular menu also available (tax and gratuity not included).

MENU:

Chef’s Amuse-bouche with Sparkling Toast

Fried Oyster Rockefeller

(vegetarian alternative available)

Please choose one of the following from each course:

First Course

Beef Tenderloin Tartare

Panko fried egg, toasted brioche, pickles

Crab Louie

Avocado, grapefruit, tempura bits, green goddess dressing

Terrine of Formage Blanc and Roasted Beets

Micro greens salad, toasted pepitas

Shellfish Platter for one (+$10/pp)

Second Course

Lobster Bisque

Brioche croutons

Truffled Parmesan Risotto

Exotic mushrooms, tiny vegetables

Third Course

Beef Wellington for Two

Puff pastry, mushroom Duxcell, foie gras, red wine sauce

Roast Atlantic Halibut

Chanterelles, braised leeks, chive potato purée

Vegetarian Surf and Turf

Roasted cauliflower steak, lobster mushrooms, ginger scallion sauce, Szechwan pepper

Dessert

S’mores Bites

Graham cracker, chocolate and house made marshmallow, Nutella dipping sauce

Chefs Cheese Plate