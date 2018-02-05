Dallas, TX – Jeff Allen, owner of Flat 12 Gallery, announced today that he will be participating in the Race Armada Run from Houston, Texas to Lake Charles, Louisiana on February 24, 2018 in his heavily modified Nissan GTR.

Jeff Allen while piloting Pennzilla has amassed quite the accolades during the last two years. Highlights include:

2017 Big Bend Open Road Race – 2016 Winner Silver State Classic Challenge 1/2 Mile Shootout – 2016 Winner Silver State Classic Challenge Most Beautiful Car – 2016 Winner Silver State Classic Challenge Hooker Award – 2016 4th place Silver State Classic Challenge 90 Mile Open Road Race – 2016 GoldRush Rally 8 – 2016 Race Armada NOLA Run – 2016 Long Hauler Award Hot Rod Power Tour – 2015 2nd place Silver State Classic Challenge 1/2 Mile Shootout – 2015 4th place Silver State Classic Challenge Open Road Race – 2015 GoldRush Rally 7 – 2015 Pikes Peak Airstrip Attack

Pennzilla has been customized by Jeff Allen and his team at Flat 12 Gallery with an ALPHA 9+ package from AMS Performance, a Prior Design carbon fiber flares and front facia, Forgeline wheels, APR GTC adjustable rear wing, Nitto Tires and Pennzoil Synthetics under the hood; but is probably most recognizable from her iconic livery.

For the last two years, her abstract design complete with textured scales, skyline and Godzilla references has made her one of the most recognizable R35 GTR’s that has crisscrossed the United States. Having travelled some of the most diverse terrain from ice and show on “Pikes Peak”, to the blind corners on “Tail of the Dragon”, to hitting 1/4 mile drag strips like zMAX and iconic race tracks like Las Vegas Motor Speedway.

About Jeff Allen

Jeff is third generation car guy brought up around an auto shop and then spent years in the corporate world running Franchised Dealerships from Ford to Toyota. He then used his skills to open Flat 12 Gallery and focus on collectible cars. Jeff is a through and through car guy often seen at automotive events, race tracks and on the pages of automotive magazines. He is and actor and co-host of the hit iTunes podcast “Skidarks Show” and the star of “The Car Chasers” on CNBC Flat12Gallery.com

