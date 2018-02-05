The new report by Zion Market Research on the “Visitor Management Software Market By Product Type (Provisioning Software, Physical Security Information Management, and Physical Identity and Access Management); By Service (Professional Services, Managed Services, and Deployment & Integration); For Application (Critical Infrastructure Protection, Public Safety & Security, Energy Security, and Port Security); By Vertical (BFSI, Healthcare & Life sciences, IT & Telecom, Retail, Government & Public Sector, Aerospace & Defense, Education, and Others): Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast 2016 – 2025″ has a vast information about the market and its potential.

The global Visitor Management Software Market was valued at around USD 1200.0 million in the year 2015 and it is expected to reach approximately USD 6300.0 million by 2025. The global Visitor Management Software market is expected to exhibit a CAGR of more than 15.0% between 2017 and 2025.

Report Summary

The increasing implementation of paperless administrative operations is one of the major factors that drive the growth of the global Visitor Management Software market. Whereas lack of awareness regarding potential benefits of visitor management software and slow rate of adoption in the developing countries is creating opportunities for the Visitor Management Software to grow in the future years.

Our research analysts observed that there will be an increasing demand for the Visitor Management Software market from the Physical Security Information Management sector.

The global Visitor Management Software market is segmented on the basis of the product type, Service type, application, vertical, and the geographical regions.

There are several types of software used in the Visitor Management for ensuring the safety and maintaining the track record of the staff as well as visitors. Among the software that is used in visitor management systems, Physical Security Information Management contributes a major share in the market growth. Physical Security Information Management is the most widely used product in Visitor Management Software as it provides a vast number of applications like data collection, data analysis, data verification, resolution, reporting, and audit trail. Owing to the above-mentioned factors, Physical Security Information Management is expected to grow at a higher CAGR of 17.7% over the forecast period.

Rising dependence on software-based security solutions in order to address several compliances is triggering the growth of the Visitor Management Software market. Thus, the Government & Public Sector, BFSI, and IT & Telecom are contributing a major share in the market growth.

The market is growing at a rapid rate in the developed regions. North America dominates the Visitor Management Software market. The major factor for the dominance is high importance in order to strengthen safety and security of the work premises and supporting existing infrastructure to deploy visitor management system. Hence the market is growing rapidly in the North American region. The region of North America is projected to register a CAGR of 17.2% over the forecast period. Moreover, rapid industrialization and tremendous growth in the manufacturing and development sector of Asia Pacific along with growing safety concern is likely to boost the Visitor management software market over the forecast period with a healthy CAGR.

The major market players in the Visitor Management Software Market are Alert Enterprise, AppGear Ltd., BALANCE & UNIQUE Inc., Building Intelligence Inc., Envoy Genetec Inc. among others.

Global Visitor Management Software Market: Regional Segment Analysis

North America

U.S.

Europe

UK

France

Germany

The Asia Pacific

China

Japan

India

Latin America

Brazil

The Middle East and Africa

GCC Countries

Southern Africa

Rest of the Middle East and Africa

