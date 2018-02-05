A new report added to the repository of Market Research Reports Search Engine “Supervisory Control and Data Acquisition (SCADA) Market” is a comprehensive repository of information, providing market share, size, and forecast.

Request a Free Sample Report @ https://www.mrrse.com/sample/149

The global of supervisory control and data acquisition (SCADA) market has gained significant momentum in the recent times. The rising awareness among consumers regarding the benefits of SCADA, such as the real-time detection of faults in machinery, reduction in the amount of defects in the output, decline in production cost, and various other advantages it offers to production processes, is boosting this market substantially. The increasing deployment of SCADA systems in the electrical and the oil and gas sectors to reduce losses and optimize production is also adding to the growth of this market significantly.

In terms of revenue, the global SCADA market was valued at US$25.56 bn in 2015. Estimated to expand at a CAGR of 5.20% from 2016 to 2024, the revenues in this market will touch US$40.18 bn by the end of 2024.

Demand for SCADA Systems to Remain High from Electrical Power Industry

The electrical power, oil and gas, manufacturing, water and wastewater, transportation, chemicals, food and beverages, telecommunication, and the pharmaceuticals industries are key end users of SCADA systems across the world. The electrical power industry has been registering a higher demand for these systems than other end users and is likely to remain doing so over the forthcoming years, thanks to the increasing application of SCADA in total grid automation projects various developing countries, such as India and China, which have concentrated on improving their infrastructure in order to curb power distribution and transmission losses.

Outlook Complete Report with Table of Content @ https://www.mrrse.com/scada-market

Apart from this, the ability of SCADA systems to restore power post outrage, re-route power from excess capacity areas to areas approaching overload, collect historical data for trend analysis, and decrease manual labor by relocating affected sections remotely, is also projected to keep the demand for these systems in the electrical power industry high in the years to come.

North America to Maintain Dominance

Regionally, North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, and South America are considered as the main segments of the worldwide market for SCADA. North America, among these, led the global market in 2015 with a share of 33.6%. Researchers predict that this regional market will retain its lead over the coming years, thanks to the increasing demand for process automation systems in a number of industries, such as the electrical power and the oil and gas sectors. The escalating financial and technological investments for reliable and sophisticated power management is also anticipated to propel the North America SCADA market in the near future.

Send an Inquiry @ https://www.mrrse.com/enquiry/149

With Germany surfacing as the leading contributor, Europe emerged second in the global market in 2015. The regional market is expected to remain the same till 2024. The increasing demand for advanced power, oil and gas, and water and wastewater infrastructures and the growing need for effective power generation are likely to drive the Europe SCADA market over the forthcoming years.

Asia Pacific is projected to be driven by the increasing demand for process automation in the oil and gas industry, swift development of industrial infrastructure that supports the integration of process automation, augmented efficiency in wastewater management, and the rising exploration activities in new renewable energy resources in the near future. The Middle East and Africa, on the other hand, is anticipated to derive growth from the massive investments in automated control systems in the process industries, up-gradation and replacement of old infrastructure, and the augmenting demand for safer operations within the power, petrochemical, water and wastewater management, and the chemical industries over the next few years.

ABB Ltd., Honeywell International Inc., Emerson Electric Co., Rockwell Automation Inc., Siemens AG, OMRON Corp., General Electric Co., Yokogawa Electric Corp., Schneider Electric SE, and Afcon Holdings Group are some of the leading players in the global SCADA market.

Check Discount on This Report @ https://www.mrrse.com/checkdiscount/149

About MRRSE

Market Research Reports Search Engine (MRRSE) is an industry-leading database of Market Research Reports. MRRSE is driven by a stellar team of research experts and advisors trained to offer objective advice. Our sophisticated search algorithm returns results based on the report title, geographical region, publisher, or other keywords.

MRRSE partners exclusively with leading global publishers to provide clients single-point access to top-of-the-line market research. MRRSE’s repository is updated every day to keep its clients ahead of the next new trend in market research, be it competitive intelligence, product or service trends or strategic consulting.

Contact Us

State Tower

90, State Street

Suite 700

Albany, NY – 12207

United States Telephone: +1-518-730-0559

Email: sales@mrrse.com

Website: https://www.mrrse.com/

Read More Industry News At: https://www.industrynewsanalysis.com/