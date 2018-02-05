The recently published report titled Global Professional Luminaires Industry 2018 Market Research Report is an in depth study providing complete analysis of the industry for the period 2018 – 2025. It provides complete overview of Global Professional Luminaires considering all the major industry trends, market dynamics and competitive scenario.

The Global Professional Luminaires Industry Report 2018 is an in depth study analyzing the current state of the Global Professional Luminaires. It provides brief overview of the market focusing on definitions, market segmentation, end-use applications and industry chain analysis. The study on Global Professional Luminaires provides analysis of China market covering the industry trends, recent developments in the market and competitive landscape. Competitive analysis includes competitive information of leading players in China market, their company profiles, product portfolio, capacity, production, and company financials. In addition, report also provides upstream raw material analysis and downstream demand analysis along with the key development trends and sales channel analysis. Research study on Global Professional Luminaires also discusses the opportunity areas for investors.

The report provides key statistics on the state of the industry and is a valuable source of guidance and direction for companies and individuals interested in the market.

Table of Contents

Global Professional Luminaires Market Research Report 2018

1 Professional Luminaires Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Professional Luminaires

1.2 Professional Luminaires Segment by Type (Product Category)

1.2.1 Global Professional Luminaires Production and CAGR (%) Comparison by Type (Product Category)(2013-2025)

1.2.2 Global Professional Luminaires Production Market Share by Type (Product Category) in 2017

1.2.3 Traditional Luminaires

1.2.4 LED Luminaires

1.2.5 Other

1.3 Global Professional Luminaires Segment by Application

1.3.1 Professional Luminaires Consumption (Sales) Comparison by Application (2013-2025)

1.3.2 Residential

1.3.3 Commercial

1.3.4 Industrial

1.4 Global Professional Luminaires Market by Region (2013-2025)

1.4.1 Global Professional Luminaires Market Size (Value) and CAGR (%) Comparison by Region (2013-2025)

1.4.2 United States Status and Prospect (2013-2025)

1.4.3 EU Status and Prospect (2013-2025)

1.4.4 China Status and Prospect (2013-2025)

1.4.5 Japan Status and Prospect (2013-2025)

1.4.6 South Korea Status and Prospect (2013-2025)

1.4.7 Taiwan Status and Prospect (2013-2025)

1.5 Global Market Size (Value) of Professional Luminaires (2013-2025)

1.5.1 Global Professional Luminaires Revenue Status and Outlook (2013-2025)

1.5.2 Global Professional Luminaires Capacity, Production Status and Outlook (2013-2025)

2 Global Professional Luminaires Market Competition by Manufacturers

2.1 Global Professional Luminaires Capacity, Production and Share by Manufacturers (2013-2018)

2.1.1 Global Professional Luminaires Capacity and Share by Manufacturers (2013-2018)

2.1.2 Global Professional Luminaires Production and Share by Manufacturers (2013-2018)

2.2 Global Professional Luminaires Revenue and Share by Manufacturers (2013-2018)

2.3 Global Professional Luminaires Average Price by Manufacturers (2013-2018)

2.4 Manufacturers Professional Luminaires Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area and Product Type

2.5 Professional Luminaires Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.5.1 Professional Luminaires Market Concentration Rate

2.5.2 Professional Luminaires Market Share of Top 3 and Top 5 Manufacturers

2.5.3 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

3 Global Professional Luminaires Capacity, Production, Revenue (Value) by Region (2013-2018)

3.1 Global Professional Luminaires Capacity and Market Share by Region (2013-2018)

3.2 Global Professional Luminaires Production and Market Share by Region (2013-2018)

3.3 Global Professional Luminaires Revenue (Value) and Market Share by Region (2013-2018)

3.4 Global Professional Luminaires Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)

3.5 United States Professional Luminaires Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)

3.6 EU Professional Luminaires Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)

3.7 China Professional Luminaires Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)

3.8 Japan Professional Luminaires Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)

3.9 South Korea Professional Luminaires Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)

3.10 Taiwan Professional Luminaires Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)

4 Global Professional Luminaires Supply (Production), Consumption, Export, Import by Region (2013-2018)

4.1 Global Professional Luminaires Consumption by Region (2013-2018)

4.2 United States Professional Luminaires Production, Consumption, Export, Import (2013-2018)

4.3 EU Professional Luminaires Production, Consumption, Export, Import (2013-2018)

4.4 China Professional Luminaires Production, Consumption, Export, Import (2013-2018)

4.5 Japan Professional Luminaires Production, Consumption, Export, Import (2013-2018)

4.6 South Korea Professional Luminaires Production, Consumption, Export, Import (2013-2018)

4.7 Taiwan Professional Luminaires Production, Consumption, Export, Import (2013-2018)

5 Global Professional Luminaires Production, Revenue (Value), Price Trend by Type

5.1 Global Professional Luminaires Production and Market Share by Type (2013-2018)

5.2 Global Professional Luminaires Revenue and Market Share by Type (2013-2018)

5.3 Global Professional Luminaires Price by Type (2013-2018)

5.4 Global Professional Luminaires Production Growth by Type (2013-2018)

6 Global Professional Luminaires Market Analysis by Application

6.1 Global Professional Luminaires Consumption and Market Share by Application (2013-2018)

6.2 Global Professional Luminaires Consumption Growth Rate by Application (2013-2018)

6.3 Market Drivers and Opportunities

6.3.1 Potential Applications

6.3.2 Emerging Markets/Countries

7 Global Professional Luminaires Manufacturers Profiles/Analysis

7.1 Osram

7.1.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors

7.1.2 Professional Luminaires Product Category, Application and Specification

7.1.2.1 Product A

7.1.2.2 Product B

7.1.3 Osram Professional Luminaires Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)

7.1.4 Main Business/Business Overview

7.2 GE Lighting

7.2.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors

7.2.2 Professional Luminaires Product Category, Application and Specification

7.2.2.1 Product A

7.2.2.2 Product B

7.2.3 GE Lighting Professional Luminaires Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)

7.2.4 Main Business/Business Overview

7.3 Philips

7.3.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors

7.3.2 Professional Luminaires Product Category, Application and Specification

7.3.2.1 Product A

7.3.2.2 Product B

7.3.3 Philips Professional Luminaires Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)

7.3.4 Main Business/Business Overview

7.4 Acuity Brands

7.4.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors

7.4.2 Professional Luminaires Product Category, Application and Specification

7.4.2.1 Product A

7.4.2.2 Product B

7.4.3 Acuity Brands Professional Luminaires Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)

7.4.4 Main Business/Business Overview

7.5 Panasonic

7.5.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors

7.5.2 Professional Luminaires Product Category, Application and Specification

7.5.2.1 Product A

7.5.2.2 Product B

7.5.3 Panasonic Professional Luminaires Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)

7.5.4 Main Business/Business Overview

7.6 Schneider Electric

7.6.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors

7.6.2 Professional Luminaires Product Category, Application and Specification

7.6.2.1 Product A

7.6.2.2 Product B

7.6.3 Schneider Electric Professional Luminaires Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)

7.6.4 Main Business/Business Overview

7.7 Bridgelux

7.7.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors

7.7.2 Professional Luminaires Product Category, Application and Specification

7.7.2.1 Product A

7.7.2.2 Product B

7.7.3 Bridgelux Professional Luminaires Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)

7.7.4 Main Business/Business Overview

7.8 Nichia

7.8.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors

7.8.2 Professional Luminaires Product Category, Application and Specification

7.8.2.1 Product A

7.8.2.2 Product B

7.8.3 Nichia Professional Luminaires Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)

7.8.4 Main Business/Business Overview

7.9 LG Innotek

7.9.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors

7.9.2 Professional Luminaires Product Category, Application and Specification

7.9.2.1 Product A

7.9.2.2 Product B

7.9.3 LG Innotek Professional Luminaires Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)

7.9.4 Main Business/Business Overview

7.10 Eaton

7.10.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors

7.10.2 Professional Luminaires Product Category, Application and Specification

7.10.2.1 Product A

7.10.2.2 Product B

7.10.3 Eaton Professional Luminaires Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)

7.10.4 Main Business/Business Overview

7.11 NVC Lighting Technology

7.12 Advanced Lighting Technology

7.13 Luminus Devices

7.14 Cooper Lighting

7.15 Toshiba

7.16 Citizens Electronics

7.17 Cree

7.18 Toyoda Gosei

7.19 Intematix

7.20 Dongguan Kingsun Optoelectronic

7.21 Everlight Electronics

8 Professional Luminaires Manufacturing Cost Analysis

8.1 Professional Luminaires Key Raw Materials Analysis

8.1.1 Key Raw Materials

8.1.2 Price Trend of Key Raw Materials

8.1.3 Key Suppliers of Raw Materials

8.1.4 Market Concentration Rate of Raw Materials

8.2 Proportion of Manufacturing Cost Structure

8.2.1 Raw Materials

8.2.2 Labor Cost

8.2.3 Manufacturing Expenses

8.3 Manufacturing Process Analysis of Professional Luminaires

9 Industrial Chain, Sourcing Strategy and Downstream Buyers

9.1 Professional Luminaires Industrial Chain Analysis

9.2 Upstream Raw Materials Sourcing

9.3 Raw Materials Sources of Professional Luminaires Major Manufacturers in 2017

9.4 Downstream Buyers

10 Marketing Strategy Analysis, Distributors/Traders

10.1 Marketing Channel

10.1.1 Direct Marketing

10.1.2 Indirect Marketing

10.1.3 Marketing Channel Development Trend

10.2 Market Positioning

10.2.1 Pricing Strategy

10.2.2 Brand Strategy

10.2.3 Target Client

10.3 Distributors/Traders List

11 Market Effect Factors Analysis

11.1 Technology Progress/Risk

11.1.1 Substitutes Threat

11.1.2 Technology Progress in Related Industry

11.2 Consumer Needs/Customer Preference Change

11.3 Economic/Political Environmental Change

12 Global Professional Luminaires Market Forecast (2018-2025)

12.1 Global Professional Luminaires Capacity, Production, Revenue Forecast (2018-2025)

12.1.1 Global Professional Luminaires Capacity, Production and Growth Rate Forecast (2018-2025)

12.1.2 Global Professional Luminaires Revenue and Growth Rate Forecast (2018-2025)

12.1.3 Global Professional Luminaires Price and Trend Forecast (2018-2025)

12.2 Global Professional Luminaires Production, Consumption , Import and Export Forecast by Region (2018-2025)

12.2.1 United States Professional Luminaires Production, Revenue, Consumption, Export and Import Forecast (2018-2025)

12.2.2 EU Professional Luminaires Production, Revenue, Consumption, Export and Import Forecast (2018-2025)

12.2.3 China Professional Luminaires Production, Revenue, Consumption, Export and Import Forecast (2018-2025)

12.2.4 Japan Professional Luminaires Production, Revenue, Consumption, Export and Import Forecast (2018-2025)

12.2.5 South Korea Professional Luminaires Production, Revenue, Consumption, Export and Import Forecast (2018-2025)

12.2.6 Taiwan Professional Luminaires Production, Revenue, Consumption, Export and Import Forecast (2018-2025)

12.3 Global Professional Luminaires Production, Revenue and Price Forecast by Type (2018-2025)

12.4 Global Professional Luminaires Consumption Forecast by Application (2018-2025)

13 Research Findings and Conclusion

14 Appendix

14.1 Methodology/Research Approach

14.1.1 Research Programs/Design

14.1.2 Market Size Estimation

14.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

14.2 Data Source

14.2.1 Secondary Sources

14.2.2 Primary Sources

14.3 Disclaimer

