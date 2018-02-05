Recently a new insightful study based on non-agriculture smart irrigation controllers titled “Non-Agriculture Smart Irrigation Controllers Market: Residential Application Segment to Increase 5.5X During the Forecast Period: Global Industry Analysis 2012 – 2016 and Opportunity Assessment 2017 – 2027” has been submitted to the repository of Market Research Reports Search Engine (MRRSE). According to the report, the global non-agriculture smart irrigation controllers market is projected to grow at nearly 15% CAGR during the assessment period. In terms of revenues, this will represent a market opportunity worth US$ 700 million by the end of 2027.

According to the report, the global adoption of non-agriculture smart irrigation controllers market will be fuelled by rising concerns over wastage of water in residential and commercial sectors. Climate change and global warming have made it necessary for policymakers to take necessary steps to reduce the wastage of natural resources. Among the various feasible options available to the public and private sector, adoption of smart irrigation controllers is prudent. However, the high cost of these systems has meant that their adoption has not been widespread. The reduction in cost on account of technological advancements can lead to greater adoption among end-users.

The thorough report has divided the global non-agriculture smart irrigation controllers market into various segments and sub-segments to cover all market aspects. These segments are type, industry vertical and region. By type, the global market has been sub-segmented into plug-in controllers, standalone controllers and smart home controllers. The industry vertical segment has been bifurcated into industrial, residential and commercial. Region wise, the market is divided into key regions Eastern Europe, Western Europe, North America, Latin America, Asia Pacific, Japan and Middle East and Africa.

According to the report, North America leads the global non-agriculture smart irrigation controllers market. The region currently accounts for nearly half of the global revenues, and is likely to maintain its dominance during the assessment period. The adoption of these systems is also influenced by broader trends towards smart homes and incorporation of IoT in homes. In addition to North America, Europe is another lucrative market for manufacturers, however, growth in Europe will be less spectacular than North America.

The business and product strategies of some of the leading companies is discussed in the report. These companies include Hunter Industries, Skydrop, GreenIQ LTD, Rachio, Inc., HydroPoint Data Systems, Inc, The Toro Company, Scotts Miracle-Gro , Galcon, Rain Bird Corporation and Weathermatic.

