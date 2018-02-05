The recently published report titled Global Next Generation Memory Industry 2018 Market Research Report is an in depth study providing complete analysis of the industry for the period 2018 – 2025. It provides complete overview of Global Next Generation Memory considering all the major industry trends, market dynamics and competitive scenario.

The Global Next Generation Memory Industry Report 2018 is an in depth study analyzing the current state of the Global Next Generation Memory. It provides brief overview of the market focusing on definitions, market segmentation, end-use applications and industry chain analysis. The study on Global Next Generation Memory provides analysis of China market covering the industry trends, recent developments in the market and competitive landscape. Competitive analysis includes competitive information of leading players in China market, their company profiles, product portfolio, capacity, production, and company financials. In addition, report also provides upstream raw material analysis and downstream demand analysis along with the key development trends and sales channel analysis. Research study on Global Next Generation Memory also discusses the opportunity areas for investors.

The report provides key statistics on the state of the industry and is a valuable source of guidance and direction for companies and individuals interested in the market.

Table of Contents

Global Next Generation Memory Market Research Report 2018

1 Next Generation Memory Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Next Generation Memory

1.2 Next Generation Memory Segment by Type (Product Category)

1.2.1 Global Next Generation Memory Production and CAGR (%) Comparison by Type (Product Category)(2013-2025)

1.2.2 Global Next Generation Memory Production Market Share by Type (Product Category) in 2017

1.2.3 Phase Change Memory (PCM)

1.2.4 Resistive Random Access Memory (ReRAM)

1.2.5 Magneto-Resistive Random Access Memory (MRAM)

1.2.6 Ferroelectric RAM (FeRAM)

1.2.7 Other

1.3 Global Next Generation Memory Segment by Application

1.3.1 Next Generation Memory Consumption (Sales) Comparison by Application (2013-2025)

1.3.2 Mobile Phones

1.3.3 Mass Storage

1.3.4 Industrial Applications

1.3.5 Consumer Electronics

1.3.6 Aerospace and Defense

1.3.7 Automotive Electronics

1.3.8 Smart Cards

1.3.9 Other

1.4 Global Next Generation Memory Market by Region (2013-2025)

1.4.1 Global Next Generation Memory Market Size (Value) and CAGR (%) Comparison by Region (2013-2025)

1.4.2 United States Status and Prospect (2013-2025)

1.4.3 EU Status and Prospect (2013-2025)

1.4.4 China Status and Prospect (2013-2025)

1.4.5 Japan Status and Prospect (2013-2025)

1.4.6 South Korea Status and Prospect (2013-2025)

1.4.7 Taiwan Status and Prospect (2013-2025)

1.5 Global Market Size (Value) of Next Generation Memory (2013-2025)

1.5.1 Global Next Generation Memory Revenue Status and Outlook (2013-2025)

1.5.2 Global Next Generation Memory Capacity, Production Status and Outlook (2013-2025)

2 Global Next Generation Memory Market Competition by Manufacturers

2.1 Global Next Generation Memory Capacity, Production and Share by Manufacturers (2013-2018)

2.1.1 Global Next Generation Memory Capacity and Share by Manufacturers (2013-2018)

2.1.2 Global Next Generation Memory Production and Share by Manufacturers (2013-2018)

2.2 Global Next Generation Memory Revenue and Share by Manufacturers (2013-2018)

2.3 Global Next Generation Memory Average Price by Manufacturers (2013-2018)

2.4 Manufacturers Next Generation Memory Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area and Product Type

2.5 Next Generation Memory Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.5.1 Next Generation Memory Market Concentration Rate

2.5.2 Next Generation Memory Market Share of Top 3 and Top 5 Manufacturers

2.5.3 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

3 Global Next Generation Memory Capacity, Production, Revenue (Value) by Region (2013-2018)

3.1 Global Next Generation Memory Capacity and Market Share by Region (2013-2018)

3.2 Global Next Generation Memory Production and Market Share by Region (2013-2018)

3.3 Global Next Generation Memory Revenue (Value) and Market Share by Region (2013-2018)

3.4 Global Next Generation Memory Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)

3.5 United States Next Generation Memory Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)

3.6 EU Next Generation Memory Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)

3.7 China Next Generation Memory Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)

3.8 Japan Next Generation Memory Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)

3.9 South Korea Next Generation Memory Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)

3.10 Taiwan Next Generation Memory Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)

4 Global Next Generation Memory Supply (Production), Consumption, Export, Import by Region (2013-2018)

4.1 Global Next Generation Memory Consumption by Region (2013-2018)

4.2 United States Next Generation Memory Production, Consumption, Export, Import (2013-2018)

4.3 EU Next Generation Memory Production, Consumption, Export, Import (2013-2018)

4.4 China Next Generation Memory Production, Consumption, Export, Import (2013-2018)

4.5 Japan Next Generation Memory Production, Consumption, Export, Import (2013-2018)

4.6 South Korea Next Generation Memory Production, Consumption, Export, Import (2013-2018)

4.7 Taiwan Next Generation Memory Production, Consumption, Export, Import (2013-2018)

5 Global Next Generation Memory Production, Revenue (Value), Price Trend by Type

5.1 Global Next Generation Memory Production and Market Share by Type (2013-2018)

5.2 Global Next Generation Memory Revenue and Market Share by Type (2013-2018)

5.3 Global Next Generation Memory Price by Type (2013-2018)

5.4 Global Next Generation Memory Production Growth by Type (2013-2018)

6 Global Next Generation Memory Market Analysis by Application

6.1 Global Next Generation Memory Consumption and Market Share by Application (2013-2018)

6.2 Global Next Generation Memory Consumption Growth Rate by Application (2013-2018)

6.3 Market Drivers and Opportunities

6.3.1 Potential Applications

6.3.2 Emerging Markets/Countries

7 Global Next Generation Memory Manufacturers Profiles/Analysis

7.1 Toshiba

7.1.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors

7.1.2 Next Generation Memory Product Category, Application and Specification

7.1.2.1 Product A

7.1.2.2 Product B

7.1.3 Toshiba Next Generation Memory Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)

7.1.4 Main Business/Business Overview

7.2 Texas Instruments

7.2.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors

7.2.2 Next Generation Memory Product Category, Application and Specification

7.2.2.1 Product A

7.2.2.2 Product B

7.2.3 Texas Instruments Next Generation Memory Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)

7.2.4 Main Business/Business Overview

7.3 Intel

7.3.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors

7.3.2 Next Generation Memory Product Category, Application and Specification

7.3.2.1 Product A

7.3.2.2 Product B

7.3.3 Intel Next Generation Memory Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)

7.3.4 Main Business/Business Overview

7.4 Micron Technology

7.4.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors

7.4.2 Next Generation Memory Product Category, Application and Specification

7.4.2.1 Product A

7.4.2.2 Product B

7.4.3 Micron Technology Next Generation Memory Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)

7.4.4 Main Business/Business Overview

7.5 SanDisk

7.5.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors

7.5.2 Next Generation Memory Product Category, Application and Specification

7.5.2.1 Product A

7.5.2.2 Product B

7.5.3 SanDisk Next Generation Memory Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)

7.5.4 Main Business/Business Overview

7.6 Adesto Technologies

7.6.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors

7.6.2 Next Generation Memory Product Category, Application and Specification

7.6.2.1 Product A

7.6.2.2 Product B

7.6.3 Adesto Technologies Next Generation Memory Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)

7.6.4 Main Business/Business Overview

7.7 Fujitsu

7.7.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors

7.7.2 Next Generation Memory Product Category, Application and Specification

7.7.2.1 Product A

7.7.2.2 Product B

7.7.3 Fujitsu Next Generation Memory Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)

7.7.4 Main Business/Business Overview

7.8 SK Hynix

7.8.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors

7.8.2 Next Generation Memory Product Category, Application and Specification

7.8.2.1 Product A

7.8.2.2 Product B

7.8.3 SK Hynix Next Generation Memory Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)

7.8.4 Main Business/Business Overview

7.9 Samsung

7.9.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors

7.9.2 Next Generation Memory Product Category, Application and Specification

7.9.2.1 Product A

7.9.2.2 Product B

7.9.3 Samsung Next Generation Memory Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)

7.9.4 Main Business/Business Overview

7.10 Cypress Semiconductor

7.10.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors

7.10.2 Next Generation Memory Product Category, Application and Specification

7.10.2.1 Product A

7.10.2.2 Product B

7.10.3 Cypress Semiconductor Next Generation Memory Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)

7.10.4 Main Business/Business Overview

7.11 IBM

7.12 ROHM Semiconductor

7.13 Crossbar

7.14 Everspin Technologies

8 Next Generation Memory Manufacturing Cost Analysis

8.1 Next Generation Memory Key Raw Materials Analysis

8.1.1 Key Raw Materials

8.1.2 Price Trend of Key Raw Materials

8.1.3 Key Suppliers of Raw Materials

8.1.4 Market Concentration Rate of Raw Materials

8.2 Proportion of Manufacturing Cost Structure

8.2.1 Raw Materials

8.2.2 Labor Cost

8.2.3 Manufacturing Expenses

8.3 Manufacturing Process Analysis of Next Generation Memory

9 Industrial Chain, Sourcing Strategy and Downstream Buyers

9.1 Next Generation Memory Industrial Chain Analysis

9.2 Upstream Raw Materials Sourcing

9.3 Raw Materials Sources of Next Generation Memory Major Manufacturers in 2017

9.4 Downstream Buyers

10 Marketing Strategy Analysis, Distributors/Traders

10.1 Marketing Channel

10.1.1 Direct Marketing

10.1.2 Indirect Marketing

10.1.3 Marketing Channel Development Trend

10.2 Market Positioning

10.2.1 Pricing Strategy

10.2.2 Brand Strategy

10.2.3 Target Client

10.3 Distributors/Traders List

11 Market Effect Factors Analysis

11.1 Technology Progress/Risk

11.1.1 Substitutes Threat

11.1.2 Technology Progress in Related Industry

11.2 Consumer Needs/Customer Preference Change

11.3 Economic/Political Environmental Change

12 Global Next Generation Memory Market Forecast (2018-2025)

12.1 Global Next Generation Memory Capacity, Production, Revenue Forecast (2018-2025)

12.1.1 Global Next Generation Memory Capacity, Production and Growth Rate Forecast (2018-2025)

12.1.2 Global Next Generation Memory Revenue and Growth Rate Forecast (2018-2025)

12.1.3 Global Next Generation Memory Price and Trend Forecast (2018-2025)

12.2 Global Next Generation Memory Production, Consumption , Import and Export Forecast by Region (2018-2025)

12.2.1 United States Next Generation Memory Production, Revenue, Consumption, Export and Import Forecast (2018-2025)

12.2.2 EU Next Generation Memory Production, Revenue, Consumption, Export and Import Forecast (2018-2025)

12.2.3 China Next Generation Memory Production, Revenue, Consumption, Export and Import Forecast (2018-2025)

12.2.4 Japan Next Generation Memory Production, Revenue, Consumption, Export and Import Forecast (2018-2025)

12.2.5 South Korea Next Generation Memory Production, Revenue, Consumption, Export and Import Forecast (2018-2025)

12.2.6 Taiwan Next Generation Memory Production, Revenue, Consumption, Export and Import Forecast (2018-2025)

12.3 Global Next Generation Memory Production, Revenue and Price Forecast by Type (2018-2025)

12.4 Global Next Generation Memory Consumption Forecast by Application (2018-2025)

13 Research Findings and Conclusion

14 Appendix

14.1 Methodology/Research Approach

14.1.1 Research Programs/Design

14.1.2 Market Size Estimation

14.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

14.2 Data Source

14.2.1 Secondary Sources

14.2.2 Primary Sources

14.3 Disclaimer

