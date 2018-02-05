MarketResearchReports.Biz announced the analysis report titled “Global IoT-Enabled Industrial Wearables Market”: Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecasts.

The Internet of Things (IoT) connected devices have been rapidly gaining prominence in the consumer sector as well as industries. The emergence and use of computing devices are the primary factors contributing to the growth of the global IoT market. This is owing to the high popularity of smart gadgets, such as smartphones and personal computers (PC)s.

Lately, there has been a significant demand for smartphones. The market is flooded with international and local vendors that offer product variants. The global smartphone market has also benefited with the increase in the adoption of smartphones in emerging economies, such as India, China, and Indonesia.

Technavios analysts forecast the global IoT-Enabled industrial wearables market to grow at a CAGR of 10.07% during the period 2017-2021.

Covered in this report

The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the global IoT-Enabled industrial wearables market for 2017-2021. To calculate the market size, the report considers the new installations/sales/the value market.

The market is divided into the following segments based on geography:

Americas

APAC

EMEA

Technavio’s report, Global IoT Enabled Industrial Smart Wearables Market 2017-2021, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

Key vendors

Alphabet

DAQRI

Epson

Fujitsu

Microsoft

Vuzix

Other prominent vendors

ChipSiP Technology

Fatiguescience

Kopin Corporation

Osterhoutgroup

SmartCap Technologies

Market driver

Rising mega trends in digitalization and automation

Market challenge

High cost of wearable device and technology

Market trend

Rising focus on increasing battery life

Key questions answered in this report

What will the market size be in 2021 and what will the growth rate be?

What are the key market trends?

What is driving this market?

What are the challenges to market growth?

Who are the key vendors in this market space?

