According to a new report, “Global Hernia Repair Devices and Consumables Market (2016-2022)”, published by KBV Research, the Global Hernia Repair Devices and Consumables Market is expected to reach $6.9 billion by 2022, growing at a CAGR of 6.6% during 2016 -2022.
The North America market dominated the Global Hernia Repair Devices and Consumables Market in 2015, and would grow at a CAGR of 5.1% during the forecast period. However, Asia-Pacific market is expected to grow at CAGR of 8.5% during 2016-2022.
The Consumables market contributed the larger revenue share to the Global Hernia Repair Devices & Consumables Market in 2015, and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 7% during the forecast period. The Devices market is expected attain a market size of $691.6 million by 2022.
The Inguinal hernia market holds the largest revenue share in the Global Hernia Repair Devices and Consumables Market in 2015, and would reach a market size of $5.1 billion by 2022, growing at a CAGR of 6.5% during the forecast period. However, Incisional hernia market is expected to grow at CAGR of 7.2% during 2016-2022.
The report highlights the adoption of Hernia Repair Devices and Consumables, globally. Based on the Product Type, the Global Hernia Repair Devices and Consumables Market is segmented into Devices and Consumables segment. Based on the Hernia Type, the market is bifurcated into Inguinal hernia, Umbilical hernia, Incisional hernia, Femoral hernia and Other segments. The geographies included in the report are North America, Europe, Asia Pacific and LAMEA (Latin America, Middle East and Africa).
Key Players profiled in the report includes Braun Melsungen AG., C. R. Bard, Inc., W. L. Gore & Associates, Lifecell Corporation, Cooper Surgicals Inc., Ethicon Inc., Cook Medical, Insightra Medical Inc.
Research Scope
The market is segmented based on Product Type, Hernia Type and Geography.
Global Hernia Repair Devices and Consumables Market, by Product Type
Devices
Consumables
Global Hernia Repair Devices and Consumables Market, by Hernia Type
Inguinal hernia
Umbilical hernia
Incisional hernia
Femoral hernia
Others
Global Hernia Repair Devices and Consumables Market, by Geography
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Rest of North America
Europe
Germany
UK
France
Russia
Spain
Italy
Rest of Europe
Asia Pacific
China
Japan
India
South Korea
Singapore
Malaysia
Rest of Asia Pacific
LAMEA
Brazil
Argentina
UAE
Saudi Arabia
South Africa
Nigeria
Rest of LAMEA
Company Profiles
Braun Melsungen AG.
C.R. Bard, Inc.
L. Gore & Associates
Lifecell Corporation
Cooper Surgicals Inc.
Ethicon Inc.
Cook Medical
Insightra Medical Inc.
